How to Make Lobster Tails

Do you love lobster? Is it your favorite seafood?

It is for this editor. In fact, it’s among my top 10 favorite foods.

Just pass me the melted butter, and I’m in heaven.

But ordering lobster in restaurants is expensive. Making lobster tails at home is a more reasonable alternative, especially when feeding a family.

Cooking lobster isn’t hard. You can boil it, steam it, bake it, broil it, or even grill it.

How to Store Lobster Tails

Store frozen lobster tails in the freezer until 24 hours before you want to cook them. Thaw the lobster tails in their package in the refrigerator overnight.

If you need to thaw the lobster more quickly, you can take the tails out of the package and put them in a colander placed in a bowl of lukewarm water. Change the water periodically until the lobster thaws.

How to Prepare Lobster Tails for Cooking

· Rinse the lobster tails and pat dry with a paper towel.

· Use kitchen shears to cut through the length of the hard shells.

· Spread the shells apart with your hands.

How to Boil Lobster Tails

Boiling is the easiest method to use when making lobster tails at home.

1. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.

2. Add prepared 8-ounce lobster tails to the water, lower to a simmer, and cook for 8-12 minutes, uncovered, or until the shells turn bright red and the lobster meat is tender. (Test it by piercing it with a fork.)

3. Use tongs to remove the lobster tails to a colander. Rinse with cold water to stop the cooking.

4. When cooled enough, serve the lobster tails with melted butter.

5. Refrigerate any leftover lobster for up to three days.

How to Steam Lobster Tails

Steaming lobster is a bit faster than boiling.

1. Fill a pot with a couple inches of hot water and cover with a lid.

2. When the water is boiling, fit your steamer basket on top and add the prepared 8-ounce lobster tails to the basket. (The water should not be touching the basket.)

3. Cover the pot and steam for 8-10 minutes, or until the lobster tails are bright red, and the meat is tender.

How to Butterfly a Lobster Tail

If you want to broil, bake or grill your lobster tails, it’s best to butterfly them first. Using kitchen shears, cut through the top hard shell and through the meat, but do not cut through the tail fan or bottom shell.

Then, pull the sides of the shell apart so the meat comes through, but do it gently enough so the meat is still connected to the bottom shell.

How to Broil Lobster Tails

Place butterflied lobster tails on the unheated rack of a broiler pan, with the meat side up. Brush them with melted butter.

Broil the lobster tails four inches from the heat for 12-14 minutes, until the meat turns opaque. Serve with additional melted butter.

