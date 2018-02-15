Are you a hummus fan? Join the club!
Hailing from the Middle East, hummus is a staple of the Mediterranean Diet and has become widely popular in the United States and beyond. The traditional hummus dip consists of chickpeas (also called garbanzo beans) blended with tahini, lemon juice, olive oil and salt.
“Hummus” is the Arabic word for chickpeas. But, people make hummus variations with white beans, black beans, beets or even lentils!
How to make hummus
Place all the following ingredients in a food processor or blender and mix until smooth.
Can you make hummus without tahini?
Tahini is a sesame paste used in traditional hummus and dishes like baba ghanoush. If you don’t have tahini, you can substitute a nut butter, or try skipping the ingredient altogether, as in this White Bean Hummus.
How do you make hummus creamy?
There a few approaches you can take to get extra-smooth, creamy hummus.
Is hummus fattening or good for you?
Hummus is a great source of fiber, protein, iron and vitamins. It’s a healthier option than cream cheese, sour cream or mayonnaise, with a fraction of the calories and fat.
A cup of hummus has a little over 400 calories, so you might want to keep that in mind if you tend to enjoy it in large quantities. But the protein will help you feel full.
