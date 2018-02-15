Are you a hummus fan? Join the club!

Hailing from the Middle East, hummus is a staple of the Mediterranean Diet and has become widely popular in the United States and beyond. The traditional hummus dip consists of chickpeas (also called garbanzo beans) blended with tahini, lemon juice, olive oil and salt.

“Hummus” is the Arabic word for chickpeas. But, people make hummus variations with white beans, black beans, beets or even lentils!

How to make hummus

Place all the following ingredients in a food processor or blender and mix until smooth.

15-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed 3 tablespoons tahini 3 tablespoons olive oil Juice of half a lemon 1 garlic clove, peeled Salt and other desired seasonings Serve with pita, flatbread, pita chips or raw veggies such as red peppers or carrots. Store fresh hummus in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Can you make hummus without tahini?

Tahini is a sesame paste used in traditional hummus and dishes like baba ghanoush. If you don’t have tahini, you can substitute a nut butter, or try skipping the ingredient altogether, as in this White Bean Hummus.

How do you make hummus creamy?

There a few approaches you can take to get extra-smooth, creamy hummus.

Remove the skin – This is tedious, but you can squeeze the canned chickpeas to release them from their skin. Or, you can soak dry beans overnight, boil them and rub them between your hands under cold water to remove their skin.

Use baking soda – Soak dry chickpeas overnight in water with a little baking soda. Then, boil the beans in water with a little more baking soda. The baking soda raises the PH level of the water and helps the chickpeas break down more.

Purée hot chickpeas in the blender – Soak dry chickpeas overnight with the baking soda as above, then boil them in water and baking soda until they’re almost falling apart. Transfer the beans to a blender while still hot, with enough cooking water to just cover them.

Is hummus fattening or good for you?

Hummus is a great source of fiber, protein, iron and vitamins. It’s a healthier option than cream cheese, sour cream or mayonnaise, with a fraction of the calories and fat.

A cup of hummus has a little over 400 calories, so you might want to keep that in mind if you tend to enjoy it in large quantities. But the protein will help you feel full.

