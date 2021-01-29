How to make espresso at home

Brewing espresso at home

When it comes to a tasty cup of coffee, size isn’t everything. Potent, flavorful, and small, espresso is becoming an increasingly popular beverage to enjoy at home. Espresso machines are more accessible and easy to use, allowing anyone who wants the option of this famed Italian coffee a chance to make and enjoy one in the comfort of their own home instead of having to go to a café or restaurant.

There are a variety of ways to relax with a cup of espresso at home, from convenient pod machines to more involved processes featuring grinding, tamping, and brewing. Our guide will detail the different paths from which to choose, along with some tips so that you can brew and sip your shot as you please.

What is espresso?

Originating in Italy, espresso is a rich, robust, and concentrated form of coffee. It’s served in small sizes, typically one or two ounces referred to as shots, and ideally with a layer of brown foam atop, known as crema — if you don’t see that crema, it’s not a quality shot.

Espresso vs. coffee

Espresso beans are ground finer than traditional coffee and firmly packed before hot water is forced through. Espresso is enjoyed on its own, or used as a base for a variety of drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatos.

Like coffee, the espresso flavor profile is wide-ranging, though it typically boasts less caffeine than an average cup of coffee. It’s often enjoyed throughout the day, particularly in the evening after dinner. There are three general methods to make espresso.

How to make stovetop espresso

A stovetop espresso maker provides a more affordable and easier method for enjoying espresso at home. Resembling a tea kettle, the stovetop espresso maker is compact, durable, and versatile. What’s more, it requires little work to prepare and clean. Add an appropriate amount of water to the bottom of the unit and then add espresso grounds to the filter on top. Lastly, turn on the stovetop and when the pot begins to hiss, the espresso is ready.

Moka pots

Most stovetop espresso makers, also known as moka pots, are compatible with both gas and electric stoves, and are typically made of either aluminum or stainless steel. Their size also affords some portability, using when traveling or even camping. Most will make up to around six cups of espresso, ideal for larger households or dinner parties where multiple people will be drinking at the same time.

While they don’t achieve the same pressure as traditional espresso machines, they still produce a delectable, rich beverage provided you purchase the proper beans and grind them to precision.

How to make espresso with an espresso machine

Espresso machines come in a range of prices, sizes, and qualities, but offer the best chance at the most delicious home cup of espresso at home.

Nespresso machines

Convenience and rich taste, in particular, are championed by Nespresso: the company offers various pod machines that provide tasty cups instantly. While their OriginalLine of products focuses specifically on espresso, the newer VertuoLine offers users a chance to enjoy both espresso and traditional coffee across a range of origins, intensities, and flavors. Some purchases come with a frother, although you can buy one separately in order to make a variety of milk-based drinks.

Keep in mind the cost of purchasing capsules over time, as well as the regular cleaning and recycling of pods that are required of the machine. You can’t make multiple drinks at once, but the machine typically only takes a couple of minutes to heat up and make a cup.

Traditional espresso machines

For those who desire the most refreshing cup of espresso and have the means, traditional machines are another option. With these, you’ll tamp espresso grinds into a porta and the machine then runs hot water through the grounds. They are similar in size to pod machines, taking up counter space permanently. Similar to the moka pot, you’ll need to purchase the proper beans and grind them with precision to enjoy your espresso. The proper technique for brewing a tasty cup also may take some practice.

How to make espresso with a press

Another way to make espresso at home is by using a press. The popular Aeropress, or the long-standing French press, involves manually pushing hot water through the grinds to make your desired drink. The immersion decreases brewing time, increases flavor, and allows for coffee, cold brew, and other espresso-based drinks to be crafted. You won’t achieve the 9 bars of pressure, but many consumers still enjoy the coffee produced nonetheless. Both devices are portable, particularly the Aeropress, making them useful when you’re on the move. Like previous options, you’ll need appropriate grounds and may need to experiment with the device a few times to achieve the perfect cup.

Espresso accessories and tips

Unless you’re using a pod machine, in which you’ll purchase specific espresso capsules, you’ll need to acquire espresso beans — the ideal choices are medium to dark roast beans that are rich in oils.

Coffee grinder

A quality grinder is also required to achieve the proper fineness. If the beans are too coarse, the espresso may taste salty or acidic; if they’re too fine, you’ll notice a bitter, hollow taste. You’ll want a precise grinder that offers a specific espresso setting. Burr grinders are preferred over blade grinders, as they produce even, uniform grounds ideal for extraction.

Air-tight containers

It’s recommended to only grind espresso (and coffee) as needed, as grinds will lose their flavor quickly over a week. Beans can stay fresher much longer, but both should be kept in sealed, airtight containers away from light, heat, and humidity to preserve quality.

Milk frother

We alluded to a frother earlier; this is a handy accessory that diversifies your coffee creations. A frother allows you to steam milk (or milk alternatives) to make drinks such as lattes, cappuccinos, or macchiatos. Milk can be infused with a variety of powders, like matcha, or flavorful syrups for a diverse array of drinks.

Espresso cups

Lastly, it’s worth investing in a set of espresso cups. It’s not a drink that travels well, and the crema doesn’t sustain particularly long. After all the work you’ve put into preparing and making espresso, be sure to sit down, relax, and sip on your well-deserved treat. Saluti!

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.