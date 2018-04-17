How To Make an Easy Rainbow Cake

This post is sponsored by Welch’s® Fruit Rolls. I am being compensated for this post. All comments and opinions are my own. Hands up if you love rainbows! It's the perfect theme for parties at this time of year, don't you think? This rainbow cake is gender-neutral and offers such a fun color...

Click title to read more, or visit: http://www.blog.birdsparty.com - While you're there, take a tour & check out other awesome content & party ideas! © copyright 2018 Bird's Party – All rights reserved