Have you ever wondered how to make deviled eggs? And for that matter, why are they called “deviled eggs” in the first place?

Classic deviled eggs are hard-boiled eggs cut in half and filled with the cooked yolk that’s been blended with mayo, mustard and seasonings. Would you believe they date back all the way to ancient Rome, where people enjoyed boiled, seasoned eggs for a first course?

This Italian editor finds that intriguing.

Anyway, the “deviled” term refers to spicy or zesty foods. I prefer mild deviled eggs, but you can make them as spicy as you wish.

Deviled eggs are a great appetizer and perfect for parties and holidays. Just be sure to serve them chilled.

How to Make Deviled Eggs

Hard-boil your eggs. (See the next section for details.) Peel your eggs when cooled. (See the section below on easily peeling hard-boiled eggs.) Slice your eggs in half the long way. Scoop out the yolks and add them to mixing bowl. Add your egg whites to a platter. Mash the cooked yolks with a fork and stir until smooth. Add mayonnaise, mustard, a little vinegar, plus salt, pepper and any desired seasonings. Stir to combine. Fill your egg whites with the yolk mixture. Serve chilled. Deviled eggs should not be left at room temperature for more than two hours.

How to Hard Boil Eggs

Place your eggs in the bottom of a pot in a single layer and cover with cold water, until there’s an inch of water above the eggs.

Cook uncovered, over medium-high heat on your stove, until the water comes to a rolling boil. Turn off the heat, cover the pot, and let your eggs sit for 12-15 minutes, depending on their size. At high altitude, let the eggs sit for 20 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the eggs to a colander and run cold water over them to stop the cooking.

How to get hard boiled eggs to peel easily

It’s easier to peel eggs at least a week old than fresher ones. Here are a few methods to try:

Tap, roll, peel: Tap your egg on the counter to crack the shell all over. Roll the egg under your palm on the countertop. Start peeling from the large end.

Tap your egg on the counter to crack the shell all over. Roll the egg under your palm on the countertop. Start peeling from the large end. Spoon it: Tap the bottom of the hard-boiled egg on the counter and peel away a bit of the shell where it’s cracked. Take a teaspoon and gently slide the back of it under the egg’s shell, trying to get under the thin skin. Use the spoon to peel off the shell as you rotate the egg.

Tap the bottom of the hard-boiled egg on the counter and peel away a bit of the shell where it’s cracked. Take a teaspoon and gently slide the back of it under the egg’s shell, trying to get under the thin skin. Use the spoon to peel off the shell as you rotate the egg. Crack, roll, submerge: Crack your egg and roll it on the counter. Submerge the egg in cold water while you peel it.

Crack your egg and roll it on the counter. Submerge the egg in cold water while you peel it. Submerge, cover and shake: Add water to a pot or plastic container. Place your eggs inside and cover with a lid. Shake the pot or container.

How Far Ahead Can You Make Deviled Eggs?

You can make the filling two days ahead of time, but store it in a sealed plastic bag in the refrigerator, separate from the cooked egg whites. You can hard-boil your eggs in advance, since hard-boiled eggs will keep for up to a week in the refrigerator.

But, remember, you might want to eat leftover deviled eggs a day or two after serving them. So, don’t hard-boil your eggs any more than five days before first serving them.

Deviled Egg Variations

Try them with harissa and goat cheese, like these Harissa Goat Cheese Deviled Eggs.