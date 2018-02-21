Have you ever wondered how to make deviled eggs? And for that matter, why are they called “deviled eggs” in the first place?
Classic deviled eggs are hard-boiled eggs cut in half and filled with the cooked yolk that’s been blended with mayo, mustard and seasonings. Would you believe they date back all the way to ancient Rome, where people enjoyed boiled, seasoned eggs for a first course?
This Italian editor finds that intriguing.
Anyway, the “deviled” term refers to spicy or zesty foods. I prefer mild deviled eggs, but you can make them as spicy as you wish.
Deviled eggs are a great appetizer and perfect for parties and holidays. Just be sure to serve them chilled.
How to Make Deviled Eggs
Place your eggs in the bottom of a pot in a single layer and cover with cold water, until there’s an inch of water above the eggs.
How to get hard boiled eggs to peel easily
It’s easier to peel eggs at least a week old than fresher ones. Here are a few methods to try:
How Far Ahead Can You Make Deviled Eggs?
You can make the filling two days ahead of time, but store it in a sealed plastic bag in the refrigerator, separate from the cooked egg whites. You can hard-boil your eggs in advance, since hard-boiled eggs will keep for up to a week in the refrigerator.
But, remember, you might want to eat leftover deviled eggs a day or two after serving them. So, don’t hard-boil your eggs any more than five days before first serving them.
Deviled Egg Variations
Try them with harissa and goat cheese, like these Harissa Goat Cheese Deviled Eggs.
