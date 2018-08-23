If you want to know how to make corn on the cob, you’ve come to the right place! Today, we’re covering all the various methods, including boiling, steaming, grilling, using the slow cooker or the microwave.

First things first. You’ll need to know how to remove the husks from that corn.

How to Shuck Corn

Peel off the outer green leaves, until there is one layer of green leaves left on the corn.

Peel away a little of the remaining leaves, until you can see the top kernels.

While holding the bottom of the corn with one hand, use your other hand to grasp the stringy fibers at the top, along with the leaves, and pull straight down, all the way to the bottom.

Grab the leaves and base of the corn and snap them off.

Pull off most of the silky fibers on the corn.

Use a vegetable brush to brush off any remaining fibers while holding the corn under cold, running water.

Boiling Corn on the Cob

Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil, using enough water that the corn will be submerged. Add shucked corn using tongs; be careful not to splash! Allow the corn to boil for 5-7 minutes. Remove the corn from the water and allow to cool for several minutes before handling.

Making Corn on the Cob in a Slow Cooker

Did you know you can make slow cooker corn on the cob? It’ll stay warm afterward, too.

Cut your shucked corn in half and place it in the Crock-Pot with a cup of water. Cover and cook on high for three hours, then add room-temperature butter and let it melt.

Steaming Corn on the Cob

Steaming corn on the cob is a great way to retain its nutrients and sweetness.

All you need to do is place your shucked corn in a steamer basket over a pot containing a couple inches of boiling water. Cover and let the corn steam for 10 minutes over low heat.

Then, turn off the heat and let the corn sit, covered for another 10-15 minutes. Check out The Best Corn on the Cob for all the details.

Cooking Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

Leave the husks on your corn and cook up to four at a time on high for 3-4 minutes in the microwave. Let them cool before shucking them.

Grilling Corn on the Cob

If you love smoky, charred corn, this is the method for you. Place your shucked corn on the cob on your grill, directly over medium-high heat, and cook it for 10-12 minutes, turning as needed to get it speckled with dark spots.

Cooking Corn on the Cob for a Crowd

Don’t miss this corn on the cob trick that’s perfect when you’re cooking for a crowd! Hint: It involves a cooler and boiling water.

How to Cut Corn off the Cob

Stand the shucked corn up, and holding it with one hand, use a sharp knife in the other hand to slice the corn kernels off the cob. If you have a Bundt or tube pan, it’s helpful to stand the corn, pointy side up, on the center hole and slice off the kernels into your pan.

If you don’t have a Bundt or tube pan, you can turn a small bowl upside down and place it in the middle of a larger bowl. Stand your corn on top of the smaller bowl while you slice off the kernels.

Storing Corn on the Cob

Keep raw corn on the cob refrigerated for up to three days. Once it’s cooked, refrigerate leftovers for 3-5 days. You can freeze corn on the cob or the kernels for up to 8 months.

