If you want to know how to make corn on the cob, you’ve come to the right place! Today, we’re covering all the various methods, including boiling, steaming, grilling, using the slow cooker or the microwave.
First things first. You’ll need to know how to remove the husks from that corn.
How to Shuck Corn
Boiling Corn on the Cob
Making Corn on the Cob in a Slow Cooker
Did you know you can make slow cooker corn on the cob? It’ll stay warm afterward, too.
Cut your shucked corn in half and place it in the Crock-Pot with a cup of water. Cover and cook on high for three hours, then add room-temperature butter and let it melt.
Steaming Corn on the Cob
Steaming corn on the cob is a great way to retain its nutrients and sweetness.
All you need to do is place your shucked corn in a steamer basket over a pot containing a couple inches of boiling water. Cover and let the corn steam for 10 minutes over low heat.
Then, turn off the heat and let the corn sit, covered for another 10-15 minutes. Check out The Best Corn on the Cob for all the details.
Cooking Corn on the Cob in the Microwave
Leave the husks on your corn and cook up to four at a time on high for 3-4 minutes in the microwave. Let them cool before shucking them.
Grilling Corn on the Cob
If you love smoky, charred corn, this is the method for you. Place your shucked corn on the cob on your grill, directly over medium-high heat, and cook it for 10-12 minutes, turning as needed to get it speckled with dark spots.
Cooking Corn on the Cob for a Crowd
Don’t miss this corn on the cob trick that’s perfect when you’re cooking for a crowd! Hint: It involves a cooler and boiling water.
How to Cut Corn off the Cob
Stand the shucked corn up, and holding it with one hand, use a sharp knife in the other hand to slice the corn kernels off the cob. If you have a Bundt or tube pan, it’s helpful to stand the corn, pointy side up, on the center hole and slice off the kernels into your pan.
If you don’t have a Bundt or tube pan, you can turn a small bowl upside down and place it in the middle of a larger bowl. Stand your corn on top of the smaller bowl while you slice off the kernels.
Storing Corn on the Cob
Keep raw corn on the cob refrigerated for up to three days. Once it’s cooked, refrigerate leftovers for 3-5 days. You can freeze corn on the cob or the kernels for up to 8 months.
Corn Recipes:
