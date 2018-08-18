Do you ever find yourself critiquing the coleslaw at a restaurant or fish fry?
Maybe it’s just me. I’m always judging whether the coleslaw is too dry, too saturated, or if it needs more sugar.
I guess I’m picky. That’s why this editor prefers coleslaw from my kitchen any day.
Good thing it’s so easy to make coleslaw at home. Especially if you buy shredded cabbage and carrots!
All you need to do is add a mayonnaise dressing or vinaigrette, and you’ve got a delicious, refreshing side dish for dinner or your summer BBQ.
How to Make Coleslaw with Mayo
How to Make KFC Coleslaw
People love KFC coleslaw! Did you know you can make it at home with mayonnaise, buttermilk, sugar, vinegar, lemon juice and seasonings?
Check out this KFC Coleslaw recipe for all the details!
How to Make Asian Coleslaw
If you want to try other coleslaw variations, check out this Healthy Coleslaw, made with cabbage, kale and Greek yogurt, or this Mexican Coleslaw with a honey-lime dressing. You also might like this Sweet and Sour Coleslaw.
Go, make some coleslaw! Serve it with fish, burgers, fried chicken, or pulled pork.
