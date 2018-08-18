Do you ever find yourself critiquing the coleslaw at a restaurant or fish fry?

Maybe it’s just me. I’m always judging whether the coleslaw is too dry, too saturated, or if it needs more sugar.

I guess I’m picky. That’s why this editor prefers coleslaw from my kitchen any day.

Good thing it’s so easy to make coleslaw at home. Especially if you buy shredded cabbage and carrots!

All you need to do is add a mayonnaise dressing or vinaigrette, and you’ve got a delicious, refreshing side dish for dinner or your summer BBQ.

How to Make Coleslaw with Mayo

Add a pound of coleslaw mix (shredded cabbage and carrots) to a large bowl. In a small bowl, make your coleslaw dressing with 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 2 teaspoons of sugar and a tablespoon of vinegar. Whisk and add salt and pepper to taste. Add your dressing to your coleslaw and stir well to combine. Serve chilled and store in the refrigerator for up to three days.

How to Make KFC Coleslaw

People love KFC coleslaw! Did you know you can make it at home with mayonnaise, buttermilk, sugar, vinegar, lemon juice and seasonings?

Check out this KFC Coleslaw recipe for all the details!

How to Make Asian Coleslaw

To make Asian slaw, you can add some scallions and sesame seeds to your coleslaw mix.

Then, stir in a ginger-soy dressing or perhaps a Thai peanut dressing.

Store leftover Asian slaw in the refrigerator for up to five days.

If you want to try other coleslaw variations, check out this Healthy Coleslaw, made with cabbage, kale and Greek yogurt, or this Mexican Coleslaw with a honey-lime dressing. You also might like this Sweet and Sour Coleslaw.

Go, make some coleslaw! Serve it with fish, burgers, fried chicken, or pulled pork.

