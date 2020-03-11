How to make coffee at home like a barista

The cost of a morning coffee is fast-approaching that critical prohibitive price point that has people reconsidering their café expenditures.

Since cutting the caffeine probably isn't an option for most people, it might be time to become the barista yourself.

We talked to a coffee professional to learn precisely which items you will need to transform your kitchen coffee situation into one that will rival your favorite upscale café.

With an ideal home coffee setup, not only will you get that perfect cup every single day, but you'll be able to start contributing more to your 401(k) with all those long-term savings.

A coffee brewer (or two)

Chemex Classic Series: $36.95 at Amazon (was $42.05)

This pour-over glass coffee maker can brew up to three cups at a time while the ingenious design lets you cover and refrigerate extra coffee without losing any flavor. Best of all, the style design makes it look like you're a real pro when you have it displayed on your counter or coffee bar.

Bialetti Venus Stovetop Espresso Coffee Maker: $30.21 at Amazon (was $44.99)

With this handy stovetop espresso maker, you can enjoy the full-bodied, aromatic coffee you crave without needing to invest in a $10,000 professional machine. This device is capable of prepping up to six shots of espresso at a time, and the sleek, stylish design makes it a conversation starter.

A conical grinder (because pro baristas grind their coffee to order)

KONA Manual Coffee Grinder: $14.98 at Amazon

If you'd like to keep your grinding process as affordable as possible, this sub-$15 manual grinder features a conical burr mill with over 18 settings to ensure you have absolute control over the coarseness of your grinds. The crystal jar can hold up to 50 grams of ground beans, making it suitable for preparing three cups of coffee.

Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder: $139 at Amazon

For the individual who's brewing at home, this go-to grinder is a game-changer. It features 40 settings from fine to coarse to precisely please any palate. The efficient motor is designed to keep your beans cool and reduce static build-up even with extended grinding times.

A fancy gooseneck kettle

Stagg Stovetop Pour-Over Kettle: $69 - $99 at Nordstrom

The strikingly gorgeous design of this precision-pour kettle makes it a must-have in your home café. This versatile model is compatible with both gas and electric ranges and it features a built-in brew-range thermometer that allows you to achieve the perfect temperature whether you're making coffee, tea, or hot chocolate.

A decorative (and functional) container for your coffee beans

Le Creuset 22-oz. Canister with Wood Lid: $49.99 at Macy's

In order to craft the best coffee, you need to store the beans in an airtight container that keeps them dry and safe from light and heat. The iconic French Le Creuset brand has a charming countertop canister with a wood lid and stoneware base, making it perfect for your home coffee bar.

Fancy-looking mugs

Hasami Porcelain Mug: $27.50 at Nordstrom

Crafted in the historic pottery district of Hasami in Nagasaki, Japan, this exotic porcelain mug will add style, culture, and elegance to your morning coffee experience. The larger design holds 13 ounces and the materials are microwave safe, but the mug requires a little more care with hand washing.

Noritake Blue Colorwave Mug: $9.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

To add a splash of color to your morning routine, consider Noritake's chic blue stoneware mug. This affordable, eye-catching, 12-ounce mug features a creamy glaze interior and it is both microwave and dishwasher safe.

Cream and sugar, of course

Nevaeh White Classic Creamer by Fitz and Floyd: $9.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

If you want the full barista experience, cream doesn't come from a carton, it is artfully poured from an elegantly styled creamer. This durable bone china model by Fitz and Floyd is not only a beautiful tabletop piece, but it is also microwave and dishwasher safe.

KOVOT Ceramic Sugar Jar & Spoon Set: $16.99 at Amazon

Since coffee isn't complete without the right dash of sweet, this 16-ounce ceramic sugar jar makes an ideal addition to your home coffee-making setup. The hand-washable, ivory-colored set features a notched lid that accommodates the included ceramic serving spoon.

A milk frother for all your lattes and cappuccinos

Nestle Nespresso Aeroccino3 Milk Frother: $76.06 at Amazon (was $99)

Frothing your milk is a luxury, that's for certain, but it is not confined to high-priced cafés. With the Aeroccino3 Milk Frother, you can create a thick, heavy foam at the touch of a button in mere seconds. This handy appliance is suitable for both hot and cold milk and it features an automatic shut-off.

Flavored syrup options

Torani Variety Pack of Flavored Syrups: $30.30 at Amazon

For the final touch, you need a splash of flavor. Whether it's caramel, vanilla, French vanilla, or hazelnut, Torani has your tastebuds covered. Crafted using cane sugar, natural flavors, and cold-filtered water, these tantalizing favorites will take your coffee-making talents all the way up to the top tier.

