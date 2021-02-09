How to make and use buttermilk

Making buttermilk at home

Buttermilk is a classic addition to pancakes, cakes and other baked goods. It’s also a key ingredient in many sauces used in entrees. Its tangy creaminess ramps up a bland recipe into something tasty and more nuanced in flavor. Buttermilk jazzes up baked goods and gives them the restaurant-quality texture and flavor you aspire to as a home cook. Unfortunately, you may not have it on hand all the time. Here’s how to make buttermilk at home using ingredients you have around.

How to make buttermilk

If you want to make a recipe that includes buttermilk but you forgot to buy it at the grocery store, you can use the same amount of plain yogurt for similar results, because both are fermented. If you want more of a buttermilk flavor or need the liquid to be thinner than yogurt, there are a few ways to make what’s called “acidified buttermilk,” which is made by adding an acid to regular milk.

Whole milk is the most flavorful and most like real buttermilk, but even skim milk can work in a pinch.

Fresh buttermilk recipe

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon white vinegar, apple cider vinegar or lemon juice (or use 1 3/4 teaspoons cream of tartar in place of the vinegar or lemon juice)

Instructions

In a liquid measuring cup, measure one cup of milk. Add the acid (vinegar, lemon or cream of tartar). Leave the mixture to curdle, about 10 minutes. Stir. Use as directed in the recipe.

Dairy-free option: You can use coconut milk or nut milk like almond or cashew in place of cow’s milk with this recipe to get similar taste and results to dairy-based buttermilk.

How to use buttermilk

What is buttermilk used for?

Buttermilk is essentially sour milk. Because the protein in the milk is curdled, buttermilk has a thickness greater than regular milk and less than cream. Traditionally, it’s the product of the liquid left over after making butter out of cream. More recently and commercially, it’s fermented and is usually cultured, so it’s safe to drink on its own, which many cultures around the world do as part of their diet.

In the western world, buttermilk is used in baked goods. The science is that the acid in the buttermilk acts along with the rising elements to create the fluffy, airy texture we love in our biscuits, pancakes and cakes. In marination, the lactic acid in buttermilk helps keep the meat tender, moist and flavorful. Additionally, you can use buttermilk as a base for creamy soups or in salad dressing.

Health benefits of buttermilk

Besides tasting good and improving flavor, buttermilk has some health benefits. Don’t be fooled by the name: buttermilk contains no additional butter but is so named because it’s the by-product of butter. It tends to be lower in fat than regular milk.

Because of the fermenting process in cultured buttermilk, it contains beneficial bacteria which can improve gut health. According to Healthline, one serving of buttermilk — one cup — is under 100 calories and contains eight grams of protein. It has 22% of your daily value of calcium and vitamin B12. These nutritious elements mean that buttermilk consumption has been linked to lower blood pressure and cholesterol. The high levels of calcium lead to better bone health. Plus, the antioxidant qualities of the fermentation in buttermilk help your teeth and gums by lowering the instance of gum disease.

Additionally, the lactic acid in buttermilk makes it easier to digest, so people with lactose sensitivity might be able to tolerate it better than regular milk.

Baked goods you can make with buttermilk

The most classic use for buttermilk is in biscuits. To make biscuits, you need a rubber spatula, biscuit cutter and mixing bowl. To cook them, you can use a cast iron skillet or baking sheet.

You can make fluffy buttermilk pancakes in a cast iron skillet or use a griddle. Another buttermilk baked good option is homemade donuts, for which you need a special donut pan to get the classic shape.

Finally, for breads, muffins, cakes and cupcakes, make sure you're ready with a loaf pan, muffin pan or cake pan.

Marinades with buttermilk

Buttermilk is a popular ingredient in homemade fried chicken, for which you need a good frying pan. A healthier but still yummy option is to use buttermilk in a marinade for roasted chicken, which you can cook in the oven on a baking sheet or roasting pan, or for when you’re going to be grilling inside or outside.

How to store buttermilk

Buttermilk can be kept in the refrigerator as long or longer than regular milk. For store-bought buttermilk, follow the “best by” date on the container. Use the sniff test to double-check homemade buttermilk or discard it after one to two weeks in the refrigerator. You can freeze homemade or store-bought buttermilk in a sealed freezer-safe food storage container for several months or use ice cube trays to keep the portions small.

Laura Wheatman Hill is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.