How long is wine good after opening?

Wine shelf-life after opening

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, enjoying a fine meal, or just relaxing after a long day, there’s a bottle of wine for every moment. However, once you open that bottle, the clock starts ticking, and soon that tasty wine will turn to sour vinegar. Especially when it comes to premium wines, you certainly don’t want to waste a drop.

How long that wine will last once opened will depend on a few factors, and with such a relatively short window, you’ll want to do your best to keep it open as long as possible. Below is all you need to know so that you can enjoy every single sip your bottle of wine offers.

What happens when you open wine

When the cork or cap of a bottle of wine is removed, oxygen begins to mix in, aerating the wine and accelerating its aging process. Initially, this interaction is welcome: it smooths harsh tannins and releases desirable aromas. However, the oxidation process means that the wine will turn bad within one week.

After you open the wine and are done enjoying it for the moment, replace the cork or cap and store it away. White and sparkling wine should be kept in the fridge, and red and fortified wine should be stored in a cool, dark place. Lower temperatures slow down the chemical reactions that cause wine to lose its flavor and turn bad.

Keep in mind that while best practices will allow wine to be drinkable for days after opening it, you may not enjoy the best version of it. That’s because it will slowly lose its fruit profile and aromas over time. A once delectable wine now becomes simply adequate. Conversely, some harsh, rich wine may be better enjoyed one day after opening, as oxygen will smooth it out.

How long does red wine last?

Once opened, red wine will last anywhere from three to five days based on its acidity and tannin level. Wines with a higher tannin count and acidity, like cabernet sauvignon, will last longer than lighter options, such as pinot noir, which may only last a few days. If you don’t have a cool, dark place to store your opened red wine, the fridge is the next best solution.

How long does white wine last?

The window of most white wines, as well as rosé wine, runs from five to seven days. Full-bodied white wines carry a slightly shorter shelf life as they are exposed to more oxygen before bottling. Try to consume these whites, such as oaked chardonnay, within three to five days.

The window for sparkling wine is much shorter as it loses its carbonation rapidly upon opening. Those sparklings made using the traditional method, like champagne, will last a bit longer as they possess more atmospheric pressure than ones made using the tank method. With a proper preserver, you can extend its shelf life to a few days, but in order to maintain its effervescence, it’s advised to drink it within a day.

How long does fortified wine last?

Port, sherry, vermouth, and other fortified wines boast a much longer lifespan due to the presence of brandy, and can be enjoyed up to 28 days after opening. You’ll want to keep them away from light and heat to preserve their taste. Notably, Madeira and marsala will last indefinitely once opened as they are already oxidized.

Wine storage tips

When time is of the essence, every little bit helps. To lengthen the lifespan of your opened bottle of wine, move it to a smaller container if possible. By decreasing the surface area that’s exposed to the air, oxidation will slow. As such, while it’s advised to store a wine bottle with a cork on its side before it's opened, it’s better to store it upright once the cork has been removed and then reinserted.

Our discussion has assumed bottled wine is being opened. However, boxed wine has become increasingly popular, in part because it can last much longer. Once tapped, boxed wine can last about 28 days. It should be stored in a cool, dry place or the fridge to preserve its taste.

We highly recommend investing in a quality wine preserver should the need ever arise. We like the Vacu Vin Wine Saver because it’s easy to use, inexpensive, and can increase the wine’s viability up to 10 days.

While some wine benefits from being decanted, doing so all but erases any chance at preserving the wine for more than a couple of days. The decanting process rapidly accelerates the oxidation. Aerating for 30 minutes, an hour, or more means that the wine is best enjoyed in that moment.

If you do miss the window and the wine goes bad, it still has some value. You can use it to braise, marinate, or add to a sauce when cooking. Bon appétit!

