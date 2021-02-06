When to stop feeding a cat kitten food

What you feed your kitten is important. A quality kitten food supports the rapid growth that young cats experience, but it's equally important to know when to move on to an adult cat food. If you're wondering how long kittens should eat kitten food, you're in the right place.

Keep reading to learn more about when to switch your kitten to adult cat food. We also have some recommendations for both kitten and cat foods to keep your pet happy and healthy.

How long should kittens eat kitten food?

The majority of cats reach maturity at around the same time — at approximately 12 months old. As such, you should keep feeding your feline friend kitten food until their first birthday, at which point you should gradually switch them over to an adult cat food.

The exception to this is extra-large cats, such as Maine coons, who weigh up to 25 pounds compared to an average cat, which weighs around 10 pounds. Larger cats tend to mature between 18 and 24 months of age, so they should be fed kitten food for longer.

What's the difference between kitten and cat food?

If you think that it doesn't really matter what you put in your kitten's bowl, you'd be wrong. Kittens grow extremely quickly and have specific nutritional requirements that can't be met by adult cat food.

One of the main differences between adult cat food and kitten food is that kitten food is more calorie dense. Kittens need plenty of calories to grow and play, but they have small stomachs, so they need food that delivers large amounts of calories in small portions. If you fed this to an adult cat, they'd likely put on weight. Kittens also need more fat and protein to support their growing bodies, plus a fatty acid called DHA for retinal function and brain development. Since their bones are growing, kittens also need higher levels of calcium and phosphorus in their diets, so extra is added to kitten food.

Now you know there are some subtle but important differences between kitten and cat food, so you can choose the correct formula for your feline friend.

Which food should I choose for my kitten?

You know how long to feed kitten food to your kitten, but which food should you feed them? With plenty of excellent kitten foods on the market, it isn't too difficult to find a quality option, but it can seem baffling at first, especially if this is your first cat.

When your kitten initially comes home, it's best to feed them whichever food the breeder or shelter was feeding them, not only because it's familiar but to avoid giving them an upset stomach. If you believe that this food is a decent quality, you might want to stick with it until your cat is 12 months old. Otherwise, it's fine to switch after a few weeks. When switching cat food, it's important to do so gradually over the course of around a week, replacing a small amount of the old food with new each day.

We'd generally recommend wet food for kittens. Not only is it easier for small mouths to eat, but picky eaters also tend to find it more palatable. Its high moisture content keeps kittens who don't drink much hydrated and helps avoid kidney problems in later life. What's more, wet food usually contains more meat and fewer filler ingredients than kibble. Wellness Complete Health Natural Kitten Food is one of our favorite wet kitten foods, thanks to its quality protein and smooth texture. We also love Blue Buffalo Wilderness Salmon Kitten Food, which is ideal for kittens who love fish flavors. If you must feed your kitten kibble — for instance, if they prefer free feeding — Nutro Wholesome Essentials Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Kitten Food is one of our top choices.

What should I feed my adult cat?

If your kitten is approaching 12 months old, you might be wondering which adult cat food to switch to. Again, we generally recommend wet cat food over dry for the same reasons we prefer wet kitten food.

We'd highly recommend Tiki Cat Luau Variety Pack Wet Cat Food, which contains a range of fish and poultry flavors, due to its high protein content and overall quality ingredients. BFF OMG Rainbow a Gogo Variety Pack is another excellent wet food choice for adult cats. Looking for a kibble to feed your adult cat? Try ORIJEN Biologically Appropriate Fresh and Raw Dry Cat Food, which contains 90% animal ingredients and has a much higher protein content than most dry cat food.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.