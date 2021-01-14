How long does a Tempur-Pedic mattress last?

Lifespans of mattresses vary considerably, but Tempur-Pedic backs theirs with a 10-year warranty

A good night’s rest is priceless — which is why many people invest in a premium memory foam mattress like a Tempur-Pedic.

If you’re ready to make a sizable investment in sleep quality, you’re probably wondering how long a Tempur-Pedic mattress will last. Unlike traditional innerspring mattresses, Tempur-Pedic models have memory foam cores. These deliver supportive comfort and contribute to the impressive lifespan of a Tempur-Pedic mattress.

Tempur-Pedic mattresses last for up to 15 years if they’re well cared for — which is nearly twice as long as highly-rated innerspring mattresses. Here’s what you can do to extend your Tempur-Pedic’s lifespan.

How a Tempur-Pedic mattress works

The memory foam core in a Tempur-Pedic mattress is designed to conform to your body. While you sleep, it molds to cradle every curve so you get a good night’s rest. When you get up in the morning, the mattress decompresses and expands to its original shape.

Because Tempur-Pedic mattresses are made of high-density memory foam, they are less likely to collapse over time and can support larger individuals than many memory foam mattresses.

To help your Tempur-Pedic mattress return to its original shape, it’s best to only lie down on it. Sitting on the edges or allowing kids (and pets) to jump on the mattress isn’t a good idea as uneven weight distribution may cause the m emory foam to collapse more quickly.

Choosing the right Tempur-Pedic base

With a memory foam core, it’s no surprise a Tempur-Pedic mattress fares best with a special base that provides unique support.

Tempur-Pedic recommends their own bed bases — and for good reason. These Power Bases provide a full-length flat surface to prevent dipping. Power Bases are also adjustable to provide custom head and foot positions.

If you’re not ready to spring for a Power Base, Tempur-Pedic also offers flat foundations, which you place over an existing bed frame for full-length, even support.

Tempur-Pedic advises against placing their mattresses directly on the floor or on top of traditional box springs, as these can compromise the integrity of the memory foam and reduce its lifespan.

Invest in protecting your Tempur-Pedic

If you’re a fan of breakfast in bed, then you know that crumbs and spills are often inevitable. Liquids can stain the mattress, and crumbs may settle into the foam — and both will shorten a Tempur-Pedic’s lifespan.

A Tempur-Protect Mattress Protector can keep out moisture and debris. It’s made with Tempur-Pedic’s machine-washable, waterproof ThermalSense fabric and stretches for a perfect fit over the mattress. The lightweight and breathable design regulates temperature, too.

Caring for your Tempur-Pedic mattress

Aside from covering your mattress with a mattress protector and supporting it with an adequate frame, you can extend the lifespan of a Tempur-Pedic mattress through proper care.

In the case of a spill, sop up as much liquid as you can with a towel and allow the mattress to air-dry. Tempur-Pedic mattresses do not handle moisture well, so you should never attempt to clean the mattress with soap and water.

If you need to transport your Tempur-Pedic mattress, always lay it flat when possible. Propping a Tempur-Pedic mattress on its side or folding it can result in deformation.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.