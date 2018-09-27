How long does it take eggs to boil? It depends on whether you’re making hard-boiled eggs or soft-boiled eggs.

Hard-boiled eggs have firmly cooked whites and yolks. They’re the kind used for deviled eggs and dyed Easter eggs.

Soft-boiled eggs feature a runny yolk and usually, firm whites. You can dip your toast in the yolk of a soft-boiled egg.

Before you begin making the eggs, make sure you have the best kind for boiling. While fresh eggs taste delicious, older eggs are much easier to peel. You can keep your eggs in the refrigerator for a week or two to make it easier to peel them.

How to Hard Boil Eggs

Place your eggs in the bottom of a pot in a single layer and cover with cold water, until there’s an inch of water above the eggs. Cook uncovered, over medium-high heat on your stove, until the water comes to a rolling boil. Turn off the heat, cover the pot, and let your eggs sit for 12-15 minutes, depending on their size. At high altitude, let the eggs sit for 20 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the eggs to a colander and run cold water over them to stop the cooking. Store hard-boiled eggs in the refrigerator for up to a week.

How to Soft Boil Eggs

Bring a few inches of water to a boil in a pot over medium high heat. Lower the heat to a simmer. Carefully add your eggs to the simmering pot. Boil the eggs for 5-6 minutes. Remove the eggs with a slotted spoon and place them in a bowl of ice water to cool off. Either peel the eggs or just slice off the tops, so you can dip your toast inside. Store soft-boiled eggs in the refrigerator for up to four days.

