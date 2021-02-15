How long does it take to boil an egg?

How long to cook boiled eggs

Boiling eggs is a straightforward cooking process, but it is important to time the cooking carefully to avoid overcooking the yolk, which can lead to that ugly greenish-grey color and a slightly sulphuric taste.

How long you cook an egg depends on how you like your yolk — whether it’s soft and runny for toast, semi-soft and jammy, or fully-cooked with a creamy center to use in deviled eggs or egg salad.

We suggest a couple of tried-and-true methods for boiling eggs below — and the precise times to follow for each method to get that perfect yolk.

Best methods for boiling eggs

The most obvious way to boil an egg is on the stove, but you can also “boil” eggs in a pressure cooker, microwave, orcountertop egg cooker. There are two primary methods for boiling eggs on the stove, and chefs swear by each for different reasons.

The precise time you cook your egg will vary depending on which method you choose, so pay attention to the times within each method. These times are a good guideline to start, but you may need to tweak the time slightly depending on how you like your yolk.

Whichever method you use, you’ll want to prepare an ice water bath to shock the eggs after the timer goes off. The cold water stops the cooking so that the eggs don’t become overcooked.

The boiling water method

For this method, fill a medium-sized pot with water and bring the water to a boil. Make sure there’s enough water in the pot to cover the eggs by about an inch. As soon as the water boils, turn down the heat slightly to keep it at a simmer rather than a rolling boil. Gently lower your eggs into the water using a slotted spoon or spider skimmer. As soon as the eggs are in the water, start your timer (we love a simple kitchen timer like this one from Amazon). The following times are a good guideline, but you may need to adjust them slightly to get your perfect yolk.

Times for this method

For a hard-boiled egg with firm whites and a creamy center: 12 to 14 minutes.

For a semi-hard boiled egg with a jammy yolk: eight to 10 minutes.

eight to 10 minutes. For a soft-boiled egg with a runny yolk: four to six minutes

If you’re using this method, it’s best to let your eggs come to room temperature before dropping them into the water (10 to 15 minutes on the counter will do). This prevents the “shock” that can happen when a cold egg is dropped into water.

The cold-start method

This method starts the eggs in cold water, brings the water to a boil, and then lets the eggs cook off the heat. Some say this method produces more tender whites and evenly cooked yolks, but it might make the eggs a little harder to peel.

To start, add a single layer of eggs to a medium-sized pot and cover them with cold water. Make sure the eggs are covered by at least one inch. Bring the water to a boil. As soon as the water boils, cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid and remove the pot from the heat. Now set the timer. The times for the cold-start method are slightly longer than the boiling water method.

Times for this method

For a hard-boiled egg with firm whites and a creamy center: 15 minutes.

For a semi-hard boiled egg with a jammy yolk: 10 minutes

10 minutes For a soft-boiled egg with a runny yolk: eight minutes

How to boil eggs in a pressure cooker

Cooking eggs in a pressure cooker (like an Instant Pot or a Ninja) is another quick and easy method to cook both soft-boiled and hard-boiled eggs. The cooking time is significantly faster than on the stove, and some home chefs say the pressure cooker makes the eggs easier to peel.

To use this method, fill the chamber with water and then place the metal trivet into the pot. Gently lay up to 6 eggs on top of the trivet. Using the manual setting, set the pressure to “high” and set your kitchen timer at three to minutes depending on how firm you want the yolks to be. For a fully-cooked egg, go for six to seven minutes.

How to boil eggs at altitude

If you live at high-altitude (anywhere more than 3,000 feet above sea level), you’ll need to adjust your cooking time for boiled eggs. Because water boils at a lower temperature at higher altitudes, your eggs will take longer to cook than they do at sea level.

To achieve the same results as sea level, you’ll need to add anywhere from three to eight minutes to your cooking time. You might want to do a test batch to determine the perfect cooking time for your altitude.

Tips for peeling boiled eggs

Older eggs are easier to peel than fresh eggs

If you can, try to use older eggs when you’re boiling them. As eggs age, their cell walls break down and peel more easily. Ideally, use eggs that are at least seven to 10 days old.

Add salt and/or vinegar to the pot

Both salt and vinegar can permeate and soften egg shells and make them easier to peel. Try adding about one teaspoon of salt, vinegar or both.

Cool the eggs completely before peeling

As soon as the eggs are done cooking, immediately remove them from the hot water and place them in a bowl of icy water. Let eggs sit in the ice bath for at least 10 minutes so they can cool completely.

How long do boiled eggs last in the fridge?

If stored properly, boiled eggs will last for about one week in the fridge. For ideal flavor and freshness, it’s best to keep boiled eggs in their shell until just before you plan to eat them or use them in a recipe. If you do peel the eggs in advance, make sure you store them in an air-tight container.

