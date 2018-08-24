How Long Does Guacamole Last?

Guacamole is a household word nowadays. The avocado dip originated from the Aztecs in what is now Mexico and has become wildly popular in American and international cuisines.

You can buy it in the grocery store, order it at Chipotle, or make it at home with unlimited guacamole recipe variations online. All you need are avocados, salt, lime, cilantro, maybe some jalapeños or hot sauce, and perhaps onions.

It’s absolutely addictive, especially when served with tortilla chips.

Is there such a thing as leftover guacamole? If there are a bunch of teenagers around, probably not.

But if you’ve tried to have a sensible portion, you’re probably wondering how long guacamole lasts in the refrigerator. It depends on whether it’s store bought or homemade.

How Long Does Store-Bought Guacamole Last?

If you bought a jar of guacamole and haven’t opened it yet, it can stay in the refrigerator for 1-2 weeks. Once you open it, though, you’ll need to use it within 1-2 days.

How Long Does Homemade Guacamole Last?

Homemade guacamole will stay fresh in the refrigerator for up to two days. Cover it tightly with plastic wrap to prevent exposure to air, which will turn the guacamole brown.

Can You Freeze Guacamole?

If your guacamole contains onions or tomatoes, it won’t freeze well, because there will be too much liquid. Guacamole with sour cream also doesn’t freeze well.

However, guacamole made simply of mashed avocados, lime juice, salt and even cilantro can be portioned into freezer bags, pressed flat and frozen for up to three months for best quality. Thaw the frozen guacamole overnight in the refrigerator.

Why Does Guacamole Turn Brown?

Avocados contain polyphenol oxidase. When exposed to oxygen in the air, an enzymatic reaction occurs, producing melanin, turning the guacamole brown.

How to Keep Guacamole from Turning Brown

The easiest method is to use plastic wrap to tightly cover your guacamole. Another way, though slightly messy, is to top the guacamole with some water to provide a barrier against oxygen.

Can You Still Eat Guacamole if it Turns Brown?

You shouldn’t consume brown areas of the guacamole. But you can scrape the brown part off and stir the green guacamole underneath before eating it.

