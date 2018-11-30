Did you know Americans eat more chicken than beef? Chicken surpassed beef in 2014 for the first time in 100 years, and it’s stayed on top.

It’s probably because people are becoming more health conscious. Chicken is known for being a leaner meat.

Plus, it’s easier on our wallets. Beef prices have risen and can be more than double the cost of chicken per pound.

Americans eat a total of 160 million servings of chicken per day. On average, each American eats 60 pounds of chicken a year.

With all that chicken being consumed, it’s a good idea to cover food safety and storage.

First things first. Don’t miss our article on storing raw chicken.

You’ll need that information before you get to the point of dealing with cooked chicken, right?

How Long Does Cooked Chicken Last in the Fridge?

Cooked chicken can stay in the fridge for 3-4 days. After that, you’ll need to toss it to avoid food poisoning.

Make sure you refrigerate your chicken within two hours of cooking it. Store the cooked chicken in a sealed container or in a dish covered with plastic wrap or foil.

Freezing Cooked Chicken

If you have leftover, cooked chicken that won’t be consumed within 3-4 days, you can freeze it. Place the chicken in one or more freezer bags and press out the air before sealing.

For best quality, eat the chicken within 2-6 months. Frozen chicken nuggets or patties should be consumed within 1-3 months.

Chicken Recipes

Now that you know how to properly store cooked chicken, check out some of our favorite recipes! How about this Garlic Baked Chicken, White Chicken Enchilada Skillet or these Slow Cooker Chicken Parmesan Sliders?

During grilling season, try these Grilled Chicken Drumsticks with Chili Lime or this Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad.

Enjoy!

Are you tired of the dinner routine?

Stuck in a rut or looking for fun new recipes to try?

Our Facebook Group is growing every day! If you haven’t joined yet, we invite you to come check it out and join the fun.

You can ask for recipe ideas, talk about cooking techniques, or get help figuring out the right new pan set for you. If you’ve already joined, invite a friend along!