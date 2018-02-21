If you’re looking up “how long do jello shots take to set,” you must be a party animal! Just kidding.

But what time should I be over?

Ah, jello shots. Even the thought elicits giggles, right?

They’re refreshing, fun and always a hit at parties. No matter how sophisticated our taste buds may be, it’s hard to resist colorful, flavored bites of jello with a shot of alcohol mixed in.

Let’s get to the details of what you’ll need to do.

How to Make Jello Shots

Boil a cup of water. Add a 3-ounce packet of jello to a heat-proof mixing bowl, ideally with a spout. Pour your boiling water over the gelatin and whisk for 2-3 minutes, until the jello is dissolved. Whisk in ½ cup of cold water, plus ½ cup (or a whole cup) of alcohol, such as vodka or rum. Pour into shot glasses (glass or plastic).

How Long to Chill Jello Shots

Cover and let your jello shots chill in the refrigerator for 3-4 hours, until they’re set. We don’t recommend using your freezer, because household ones aren’t cold enough to freeze alcohol, and the gelatin’s texture and flavor would be ruined anyway.

You can store jello shots in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

Jello Shot Ideas

Rainbow jello shots – Layer different colors/flavors of jello one at a time, letting each one set before adding the next.

Champagne Jello Shots – Make these for an extra-special, festive occasion. You can customize the colors and flavors to go with your party theme!

Fruit jello shots – Add a cherry, berry or fruit slice to each glass before chilling your shots.

Creamsicle jello shots – Use orange gelatin and vanilla vodka or whipped cream vodka.

Looking for other types of party shots? You might like these Paloma Cheesecake Shots or these Mexican Hot Chocolate Shots!