If you’re looking up “how long do jello shots take to set,” you must be a party animal! Just kidding.
But what time should I be over?
Ah, jello shots. Even the thought elicits giggles, right?
They’re refreshing, fun and always a hit at parties. No matter how sophisticated our taste buds may be, it’s hard to resist colorful, flavored bites of jello with a shot of alcohol mixed in.
Let’s get to the details of what you’ll need to do.
How to Make Jello Shots
How Long to Chill Jello Shots
Cover and let your jello shots chill in the refrigerator for 3-4 hours, until they’re set. We don’t recommend using your freezer, because household ones aren’t cold enough to freeze alcohol, and the gelatin’s texture and flavor would be ruined anyway.
You can store jello shots in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.
Jello Shot Ideas
Looking for other types of party shots? You might like these Paloma Cheesecake Shots or these Mexican Hot Chocolate Shots!
