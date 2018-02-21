Today, we’re discussing how to store hard-boiled eggs. In past articles, we’ve covered How to Hard Boil an Egg and all things deviled eggs.

In this post, we want to answer your specific questions about handling hard-boiled eggs. Food safety is important!

How to Store Hard-Boiled Eggs

Hard-boiled eggs can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week. It’s best to keep the shells on and store the eggs in a covered container, so you don’t have to smell their odor every time you open your fridge.

How Long do Hard-Boiled Eggs Last Out of the Shell?

If your eggs are peeled, submerge them in a bowl of cold water and refrigerate them for up to a week, changing the water daily.

How Long do Hard-Boiled Eggs Take to Cool?

After boiling your eggs, run cold water over them to stop the cooking, or place them in a bowl of ice water to cool. It should take a couple minutes for the eggs to cool.

How Long do Hard-Boiled Eggs Last at Room Temperature?

Hard-boiled eggs can stay at room temperature for up to two hours. But, if it’s 90 degrees F or more, they should stay out only for an hour.

Dyed Easter eggs or deviled eggs should be kept on ice if they’ll be out for more than two hours during a party.

How Far Ahead Can You Make Deviled Eggs?

You can make the filling for deviled eggs two days ahead of time, but store it in a sealed plastic bag in the refrigerator, separate from the cooked egg whites. You can hard-boil your eggs in advance, since hard-boiled eggs will keep for up to a week in the refrigerator.

But, remember, you might want to eat leftover deviled eggs a day or two after serving them. So, don’t hard-boil your eggs any more than five days before first serving them.

Ideas for Using Hard Boiled Eggs