How Long to Boil Shrimp

Looking for a speedy way to cook shrimp? Boil it!

It takes just a few minutes. Then, you can use it in shrimp cocktail, tacos or over pasta.

Add shrimp to your salads or make a shrimp salad sandwich. How about shrimp and dip?

The possibilities are endless! Let’s get to the details.

What Kind of Shrimp to Buy

You’re going to start with raw shrimp. If you have access to fresh shrimp, great.

Otherwise, it’s perfectly fine to purchase frozen, raw shrimp. Shrimp from the Gulf of Mexico taste wonderful, if you can find them.

Shrimp is sold by its size. The bag will state approximately how many shrimp per pound are included in each package.

For instance, 26/30 means 26-to-30 shrimp per pound, which is a decent size. A bag of 16/20 will contain jumbo shrimp. If you want small shrimp, go for 51/60.

Shells on or off?

There are two schools of thought here. Some say it’s best to buy shrimp with shells on and leave them unpeeled while cooking, to impart flavor.

But someone still needs to peel and devein the shrimp before eating them. (That dark “vein” is the digestive tract.)

I prefer the convenience of buying peeled and deveined shrimp in the first place. Do what works for you.

How to Boil Shrimp