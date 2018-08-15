How Long to Boil Corn

Crisp-tender, sweet, juicy corn on the cob is one of life’s simplest pleasures. Shucking fresh corn is like unwrapping a present.
This editor hails from the Midwest, where corn on the cob is a staple all summer long and into the fall. We only buy canned or frozen corn in the winter.
So, knowing how to boil corn on the cob is a mandatory skill, where I’m from. Here’s what to do.
How to Shuck Corn
How to Boil Corn
How Long to Boil Frozen Corn
Boil frozen corn on the cob for seven minutes, then use a fork to check if it’s tender enough.
How to Cut Corn off the Cob
Stand the shucked corn up, and holding it with one hand, use a sharp knife in the other hand to slice the corn kernels off the cob. If you have a Bundt or tube pan, it’s helpful to stand the corn, pointy side up, on the center hole and slice off the kernels into your pan.
If you don’t have a Bundt or tube pan, you can turn a small bowl upside down and place it in the middle of a larger bowl. Stand your corn on top of the smaller bowl while you slice off the kernels.
Storing Corn on the Cob
Keep raw corn on the cob refrigerated for up to three days. Once it’s cooked, refrigerate leftovers for 3-5 days. You can freeze corn on the cob or the kernels for up to 8 months.
Corn Recipes:
