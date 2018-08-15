How Long to Boil Corn

Crisp-tender, sweet, juicy corn on the cob is one of life’s simplest pleasures. Shucking fresh corn is like unwrapping a present.

This editor hails from the Midwest, where corn on the cob is a staple all summer long and into the fall. We only buy canned or frozen corn in the winter.

So, knowing how to boil corn on the cob is a mandatory skill, where I’m from. Here’s what to do.

How to Shuck Corn

Peel off the outer green leaves, until there is one layer of green leaves left on the corn.

Peel away a little of the remaining leaves, until you can see the top kernels.

While holding the bottom of the corn with one hand, use your other hand to grasp the stringy fibers at the top, along with the leaves, and pull straight down, all the way to the bottom.

Grab the leaves and base of the corn and snap them off.

Pull off most of the silky fibers on the corn.

Use a vegetable brush to brush off any remaining fibers while holding the corn under cold, running water.

How to Boil Corn

Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil, using enough water that the corn will be submerged. Add shucked corn using tongs; be careful not to splash! Allow the corn to boil for 5-7 minutes. Remove the corn from the water and allow to cool for several minutes before handling.

How Long to Boil Frozen Corn

Boil frozen corn on the cob for seven minutes, then use a fork to check if it’s tender enough.

How to Cut Corn off the Cob

Stand the shucked corn up, and holding it with one hand, use a sharp knife in the other hand to slice the corn kernels off the cob. If you have a Bundt or tube pan, it’s helpful to stand the corn, pointy side up, on the center hole and slice off the kernels into your pan.

If you don’t have a Bundt or tube pan, you can turn a small bowl upside down and place it in the middle of a larger bowl. Stand your corn on top of the smaller bowl while you slice off the kernels.

Storing Corn on the Cob

Keep raw corn on the cob refrigerated for up to three days. Once it’s cooked, refrigerate leftovers for 3-5 days. You can freeze corn on the cob or the kernels for up to 8 months.

Corn Recipes: