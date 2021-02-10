How to layer for skiing

What to wear skiing

It’s that time of year when the slopes are calling for skiers. But before you go, you’ll want to be as prepared as possible to ensure your trip is filled with happy memories — not cold, soggy ones. The best way to get ready for skiing is to wear layers so that you stay as warm and dry as possible. Ski jackets, base layer tops, long underwear and socks are some of the key layers of clothing you should wear when skiing.

Ready to start packing? Here is some of the best gear you can get for layering up on your ski trip.

Best clothing layers for skiing of 2021

Best ski jackets

Best of the best: Burton Covert Jacket

Our take: This lightweight jacket is perfect for skiers who want a warm outer shell without limiting their mobility.

What we like: Waterproof, breathable, and insulated with Thermolite lining, which makes it very warm without being bulky. Boasts a 100% polyester shell with a two-layer fabric that offers water and weather protection while skiing. Available in a variety of different colors and styles. Includes goggle and media pockets. Hood is helmet-compatible for those who wear headgear while skiing.

What we dislike: The jacket has a loose fit for some people. On the expensive side but worth it.

Best bang for your buck: 4HOW Men’s Ski Jacket

Our take: This ski jacket is made of 100% polyester and offers excellent wind and water resistance.

What we like: Offers excellent value for the price. Features strong water resistance and a loose fit, which makes it perfect for layering underneath. Includes adjustable cuffs, a detachable hood, and several inner and outer pockets.

What we dislike: Some reported that the zippers on the jacket seem to get stuck frequently or break too easily.

Best long underwear for skiing

Best of the best: Thermajohn Men’s Ultra-Soft Thermal Underwear

Our take: This two-piece set includes a poly-spandex top and bottom and is the perfect long underwear set for skiers who want to stay warm and dry throughout the day.

What we like: Made with quality fabrics with good odor control. Stretchy material features strong seams that prevent easy tears and allows for maximum mobility. Free of tags that would cause itching or discomfort.

What we dislike: These are made with a thin, soft material for comfort and sweat-wicking, so they’re not especially warm unless accompanied by multiple layers.

Best bang for your buck: Duofold Men’s Midweight Double-Layer Thermal Pant

Our take: These midweight thermal pants are made with a soft, light fabric and have an inner lining made of 100% cotton.

What we like: Flatlock seams ensure no itching or chafing, which is a huge plus for anyone who wants to stay warm without any discomfort. Offer a looser fit but are still tight enough to keep skiers warm. Can be worn as single-layer pants or double layers to maximize warmth.

What we dislike: The specifications allow for machine wash, but some report shrinking after doing so. Sizing seems to be a common issue, with many reporting larger sets than anticipated.

Best socks for skiing

Best of the best: PureAthlete High-Performance Ski Socks

Our take: These ski socks are made with a blend of premium wool and polypropylene and offer a midweight thickness with a focus on crucial comfort areas.

What we like: Perfect for wicking sweat away while maintaining the foot at a normal temperature. Contain a no-slip cuff and feature special knitting on high-impact pressure points for added protection and comfort.

What we dislike: Some report that the socks stretch too easily after regular use and that the extra padding in some areas doesn’t fit comfortably with some ski boots.

Best bang for your buck: Women’s Columbia Ski Slope Ski Socks

Our take: These thermal ski socks offer substantial support and warmth and you can find a pair of these for less than $20.

What we like: Power mesh arch support is fantastic for optimal stability, and the extra cushioning on the shin and front of the toes makes for a secure but comfortable fit. The fabric is excellent for wicking sweat, and the design is stylish.

What we dislike: While these socks keep your feet plenty warm, the socks aren’t very thick and some skiers may prefer a thicker pair depending on what kind of boots they use.

Best base layer tops for skiing

Best of the best: Kari Traa Women’s Lokke Half-Zip Base Layer TopOur take: From the unique clothing brand of Olympic freestyle skier champion Kari Traa, this base layer top is made from 100% Merino wool and is the best option for those who don’t mind spending more on their ski top.

What we like: Lightweight but incredibly warm. Wool fabric is breathable and provides excellent moisture management and anti-odor properties. The design uses a diverse color palette to create a graceful pattern and a stylish look.

What we dislike: Some report that the sizing is off. For a more comfortable fit, it may be better to go with a larger size.

Best bang for your buck: Stoic Midweight Quarter-Zip Base Layer Top

Our take: To keep your upper body warm, we like this midweight base layer top the best since the material is thick enough to keep you warm without making you feel too bulky.

What we like: The blend of polyester and spandex fabric is highly effective at managing heat and moisture. Comes equipped with a zipper in the front, which is useful if you get too hot while wearing it.

What we dislike: Polyester tends to retain odors if worn too frequently without washing, making a wool alternative more appealing for those who don’t want that hassle.

Kevin Luna is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.