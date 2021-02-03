How to layer for cold weather

What to wear to stay warm in winter

If you grew up in a moderate to cold climate, chances are your parents never let you leave the house without a warm coat in the winter. In fact, their voices might still reverberate around in your head every time you step out into the cold, pleading, “Don’t forget a jacket!”

Luckily, bulky and unfashionable outwear – you know, the kind that reminds of Randy from “A Christmas Story” unable to put his arms down – isn’t the only way to keep warm in freezing temperatures. Here are some tips to help you stay bundled up with layered clothing all winter long without having to sacrifice your aesthetic.

Base-layer: Moisture control and warmth

What to wear on top

Keeping a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric close to your chest is essential for maintaining a normal body temperature when exposed to cold, harsh weather. Plus, choosing a non-irritating, fitted top that hugs your body tightly will prevent any awkward lumps underneath your other layers. We love Under Armour’s ColdGear Compression Crew, made with two extra-warm layers of fabric.

What to wear on bottom

Having a sheathe base-layer over your legs is just as important as having one over your chest, if not more so. A breathable fabric will keep you nice and toasty without the risk of becoming too hot, and a form-fitting bottom base-layer will prevent any of your other layers from uncomfortably bunching up. A reliable pair of thin, soft, moisture-resistant thermal underwear or high-rise fleece-lined leggings will provide exactly the type of support and warmth you’ll need for a base.

Mid-layer: Insulation

What to wear on top

To avoid feeling constrained by too many tight layers, you’ll want to pair a looser-fitting sweater over your base-layer as your mid-layer top. While any medium to thick knit sweater will do, you can’t go wrong with a classic cashmere sweater.

What to wear on bottom

For a casual outdoor venture, a simple base-layer and outer-layer should do the trick. In this case, you probably won’t need to do a third layer, and you can skip this step and head straight to the outer-layer section. However, if you’re in an extremely cold climate and really need that extra layer of warmth, doubling-up on thermal underwear or adding a cozy pair of tights underneath your fleece-lined leggings should do the trick.

Outer-layer: Protection from the elements

What to wear on top

A well-insulated coat is the key to making it through the coldest months of the year. Choosing a coat made from a water-repellent fabric will help you survive that incumbent snowstorm no one was 100% sure would actually happen.

On the pricier side, Arc’teryx coats, like the Arc'teryx Patera Parka or the Arc'teryx Radsten Parka are fashionable and incredibly durable. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, Alpine North’s Winter Puffer Coat and Mid-Length Parka Coat provide another stylish option with proven performance in sub-zero temperatures.

What to wear on bottom

Your typical, everyday pants should suffice here, so long as they’re made of a thick, sturdy material. Jeans, slacks, sweatpants — all fair game. If you’re specifically looking for a pair of pants that provide added warmth, the Sherpa-lined joggers by Gihuo, available in both men’s and women’s cuts, are perfect for your day off.

Thick socks are essential for staying warm

At last, you’ve nailed down all of the layers — or have you? Nothing is worse than finally stepping outside only to realize you’ve left a glaring, one-inch gap of skin between the bottom of your pant leg and your shoe fully exposed to the wintry air. Investing in a few pairs of cozy wool socks can be a real lifesaver for your ankles. It never hurts to double-up on socks or bring an extra pair with you in case the ones you have on get wet.

Additional winter accessories to keep you warm

Beyond your basic clothing layers, you should consider investing in a reliable pair of gloves, such as Carhartt’s waterproof gloves or The North Face’s ETip gloves. Also, an oversized, blanket scarf is a commuter’s best friend. If you need a little extra warmth while sitting on a park bench or waiting for your car’s heater to kick in, you can easily throw the scarf over your legs.

Sydney Poe is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.