How to incorporate pumpkin in everything

October is a time for tricks, treats, and pumpkin-spice everything. Even if you're not a self-professed pumpkin-holic, there are so many great ways to use it this time of year.

We have a few suggestions to get your October off on the right foot and the right flavor. We hope the following ideas help to inspire you and kick your pumpkin obsession into overdrive.

(If you're ready to prepare some fall-ready dished, a Pyrex Pie Pan for this year's pumpkin pie is 70% off at $12.99. This Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Easy Release is available for $59.99 at a $30 discount, a KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is on sale for $299.99, and you can get a Lodge Cast Iron Skillet for 44% off at $14.88.)

Bread

We think pumpkin bread is appropriate all year round, but especially so in October, and we love this recipe from The Daily Meal. All you need is two loaf pans and you'll have enough bread for yourself, your family, and to share.

The only thing that makes pumpkin bread better: more pumpkin. Try covering a slice with pumpkin butter. If you're feeling especially adventurous, you can make your own -- just add all the ingredients from this recipe to your crock-pot and leave it while you're at work. You'll return to a fragrant home and a delicious snack.

Pasta

One of our favorite ways to incorporate pumpkin into our cooking is in the form of pasta, like these pumpkin meatballs with a pumpkin-spiced sauce. We grind turkey or beef using the meat grinder attachment for our KitchenAid and prep the sauce in a thick-bottomed stock pot.

If you're not a meat-eater, consider this pumpkin risotto, which contains brown rice for a healthier pasta-like option. It's simple to prepare and to clean up when made in a rice cooker, and it tastes better, too.

Side dishes

Cornbread, a fall staple, is made even better and more autumnal with the addition of pumpkin. The purée adds moisture and flavor to the dense bread. Check out this recipe from The Daily Meal and make sure to bake your cornbread in a well-seasoned cast-iron skillet for best results.

For a lighter alternative, consider these pumpkin popovers. They include pumpkin purée and pumpkin spice, and they're a quick and easy snack to throw together. You can mix everything together in a single bowl -- all you need is a muffin tin.

Dessert

Pumpkin pie is a must during the fall. It's the quintessential dish of the season. This old-fashioned pumpkin pie recipe will have you feeling nostalgic for childhood. Use a glass pie pan for best results.

If you're looking for a fresh, fun twist on pumpkin-flavored desserts, consider these pumpkin macarons. They're a bit tricky to make, and you'll need a candy thermometer, a pastry bag, an electric mixer, and silicone baking mats. The work is worth it for the light and spiced macarons that result.

Drinks

It would be remiss not to mention the pumpkin spice latte, the most popular beverage of autumn. We prefer to prepare our espresso in our Bialetti using the stovetop method, and it's best topped with homemade whipped cream.

For those looking for a pumpkin spiced drink with a bit more than caffeine, a bourbon- or rum-based nog is made better with the addition of sea salt caramel pumpkin gelato (what isn't?).

Scented ambiance

If you love pumpkin and pumpkin spice so much that you want your home to smell like it, check out these scented options that will keep your space feeling like fall.

Candles: This set of three fall-scented candles includes pumpkin spice, cranberry, and autumn leaves, so you have an assortment of autumn-appropriate options. They're made of soy and handmade in the U.S.

Potpourri: Not only does this potpourri smell like pumpkin spice, but it's also shaped like small pumpkins, so it's a lovely decorative addition to any home.

Pumpkin diffuser oil: This set of fall-ready oils can be added to any diffuser or bath to add a calming autumn effect, and they're highly concentrated so they'll last for many uses.

