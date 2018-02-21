How to Hard-Boil Eggs

Making hard-boiled eggs is incredibly easy, and they taste excellent. Follow these steps for whites that aren’t rubbery, and yolks that are creamy.

Before you actually begin making the eggs, make sure you have the best kind. While fresh eggs taste delicious, older eggs are much easier to peel. You can keep your eggs in the refrigerator for a week or two in order to make it easier to peel your eggs.

Method 1: on the stove

The tried and true method of hard-boiling eggs.

Put the eggs in a pot on the stove, then cover in cold water. This ensures that you don’t accidentally break the eggs by trying to drop them into the hot water. Put the pot onto high heat and bring the water to a boil. Ensure it is a roiling boil, with plenty of bursting bubbles, rather than a simmer. After the water starts boiling, turn off the heat. You don’t actually cook the hard-boiled eggs in boiling water, because the heat can turn the yokes green, which, while harmless, doesn’t look too pretty. Put a lid on the pan, and let the eggs set in the hot water. For smaller eggs, you’ll want to sit them there for about 14 minutes. For the extra large eggs, 17 minutes is a better number. Medium and large eggs fall in between. Drain the eggs, and put them in a bowl filled with ice water. This helps prevent the green yolk problem, and also cools them down faster. It helps with peeling the eggs as well.

Method 2: in the oven

While this is a bit unorthodox, it’s no less effective than doing it the old-fashioned way. It also doesn’t use water, so it could save you some effort.

Preheat the oven to 350° F Put the eggs in a muffin pan, one per muffin spot. Bake the eggs for 30 minutes in the preheated oven. Put the baked eggs in the bowl with ice water for about 10 minutes.

