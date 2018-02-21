How to Hard-Boil Eggs

Making hard-boiled eggs is incredibly easy, and they taste excellent. Follow these steps for whites that aren’t rubbery, and yolks that are creamy.
Before you actually begin making the eggs, make sure you have the best kind. While fresh eggs taste delicious, older eggs are much easier to peel. You can keep your eggs in the refrigerator for a week or two in order to make it easier to peel your eggs.
Method 1: on the stove
The tried and true method of hard-boiling eggs.
Method 2: in the oven
While this is a bit unorthodox, it’s no less effective than doing it the old-fashioned way. It also doesn’t use water, so it could save you some effort.
