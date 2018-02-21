How to Hard Boil an Egg

If you can boil an egg, you’ve got the answer to a protein-filled breakfast, lunch or even dinner.
I love to boil a dozen eggs and keep them in the fridge for my family to enjoy throughout the week on salads, with toast for breakfast or mixed into potato salad.
Meal prep for the win! Here’s what you need to know.
How to Hard Boil Eggs
How to get hard boiled eggs to peel easily
It’s easier to peel eggs at least a week old than fresher ones. Here are a few methods to try:
How to Soft Boil Eggs
If you prefer runny egg yolks instead of firm ones, you can soft-boil your eggs. The whites will be fully cooked and firm, but you can still dip your toast in that yolk!
How to Store Hard-Boiled Eggs
Hard-boiled eggs must be refrigerated within a couple hours after making them. Hard-boiled eggs can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week.
It’s best to keep the shells on and store the eggs in a covered container, so you don’t have to smell their odor every time you open your fridge. If your eggs are peeled, submerge them in a bowl of cold water and refrigerate them for up to a week, changing the water daily.
Ideas for Using Hardboiled Eggs
