How to grow plants indoors (no matter how much light you have)

Indoor plants can make a home feel cozier and brighter.

Plus, they can be easier to take care of than an outdoor garden -- after all, you probably spend far more time in your house than in your yard (if you're lucky enough to have one). Another perk is that indoor plants can grow year-round regardless of how harsh the winters may be where you live.

Some people are worried about keeping or growing plants indoors because they don't think they have the ideal lighting conditions, but luckily, are ways around this, whether that's using grow lights or sticking to plants that prefer low light.

Check out our guide to growing indoor plants no matter how much light you do or don't have.

Rooms with lots of light

When you have ample sunlight streaming through large windows, you can have your pick of plants to grow indoors. Opt for plants that like direct sunlight, such as cacti, succulents, and geraniums. You can even grow dwarf tomato plants on sunny windowsills.

Back to the Roots Windowsill Organic Cherry Tomato Grow Kit: $29.08 at The Home Depot

This kit contains everything you need to grow a dwarf cherry tomato plant on your windowsill. Tomatoes need a lot of light to thrive, so they only grow well indoors if they're in sunny positions.

Garden Republic Cactus Succulent Seed Starter Kit: $29.97 at Amazon

With seeds, soil, pots, pruning shears, and more, this kit gives you everything you'll need to grow a variety of succulents and cactuses in a sunny spot in your home.

Grow Buddha Grow Your Own Bonsai Kit: $18.99 at Amazon

With this kit, you can grow your own bonsai tree from the seed. Although it might not need direct sunlight once it matures, plenty of light is ideal for growth. You can grow four types of bonsai with a single kit.

AvoSeedo Avocado Tree Growing Kit: $10.95 at Amazon

Avocado growing kits can be hit or miss, but when you have plenty of light in your house, your little tree should flourish. Pot it when it gets large enough and it may even bear fruit with time and careful attention.

Rooms with some light

If you have a room with ambient natural light but not too much direct sunlight, you'll want to grow plants that thrive in indirect sunlight. You can also maximize sun exposure by growing on windowsills.

Spade to Fork Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit: $19.97 at Amazon (was $29.99)

A bright windowsill is the perfect spot to grow an indoor herb garden, even if you don't get direct sunlight all day long. In this kit, you'll receive seeds to grow basil, parsley, cilantro, thyme, and sage, plus pots, soil, and markers.

Costa Farms Spathiphyllum Peace Lily Plant: $45.99 at The Home Depot

If you want to enjoy indoor plants but don't want to grow from scratch, this peace lily is an excellent option. This specimen still has plenty of growing to do, so you can tend it to new heights. It does well in indirect sunlight, though a little direct sunlight will help it bloom.

GardenBasix Elongated Self Watering Window Box: $25.99 at Amazon

This window box is designed to sit inside on a windowsill, which is the perfect spot to grow plants when you have a decent-but-not-great amount of light. The self-watering design makes plant care even easier.

Chia Pet: $19.97 at Amazon

Want to have some fun on your indoor plant-growing journey? Grow a Chia Pet. They're available in all kinds of pop-culture character designs from Chewbacca from Star Wars to Dustin from Stranger Things. Some light is essential for them to thrive but they don't need too much.

Rooms with minimal light

Some spaces have few or poorly-placed windows and therefore get minimal light throughout the day. While this will limit your options, you can still grow indoor plants in rooms that fit this description.

Mayne Fairfield 5-Foot Window Box: $123.99 - $145.99 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

With little light in your room, you may have better luck growing plants in a window box just outside your window to get as much light as possible.

Yoyomax Grow Light for Indoor Plants: $23.99 at Amazon

Using a grow light will allow you to grow a wider range of plants in a low-light environment. This model features full-spectrum lights for optimal growth.

AeroGarden Goodful Harvest Slim Countertop Garden: $129.99 at Macy's (was $189.99)

This hydroponic system is designed for indoor growing. While you can use it in any light conditions, the built-in LED grow lights make it ideal for low-light homes. It includes a seed kit to grow various culinary herbs.

AeroGarden Mighty Mini Cherry Tomatoes 3-Pod Refill Kit: $12.99 at Macy's (was $19.99)

These cherry tomato pods are meant to be grown in an AeroGarden system. Thanks to the LED lights mentioned above, you can grow them even when light is at a premium.

What else you'll need to grow indoor plants

Northrup King NK Pro-Hex Seed Starting Tray Kit: $5.97 at The Home Depot

When starting seeds indoors, you'll need a seed starting tray. Your seedlings can then be potted into larger planters when they get big enough.

Homarden Copper Colored Watering Can: $24.98 at Amazon

This attractive, compact watering can is ideal for doing the indoor watering rounds. It holds one-third of a gallon, which is a happy medium between impractically large and impractically small.

Mkono Ceramic Hanging Planter: $24.99 at Amazon

If you want a stylish way to display your plants or if your counter and windowsill space are limited, this three-tier hanging planter is the perfect solution.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews.

