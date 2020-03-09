How to get the ultimate TV-streaming setup for March Madness

Who would have thought that an Illinois High School Association tournament that began in the early 1900s would turn into one of the largest, most highly anticipated sporting events of the year?

March Madness is the preeminent NCAA college basketball event that has roughly 70 million individuals filling out brackets and feverishly watching from mid-March to early April.

Although the competition encompasses nearly three full weeks, the action moves quickly. For maximum enjoyment, you don't want to miss a single game.

That's why it's vital that no matter how you plan on watching the games, you do it in style with the best service, devices, and equipment available.

I've already cut the cord. How can I watch?

No cable, no worries. There are a wide variety of options available. If you're near a major metropolitan area, you may be able to simply purchase an HDTV antenna and pull in CBS over the air for free. It's important to point out that signals may fluctuate, depending on your area and the weather, so if you're a rabid fan or you're hosting a few parties, this might not be the best option.

Alternatively, limited coverage is available on TBS, TNT, and TruTV. You can gain access to these channels by purchasing a live package from Hulu + Live or another live streaming service, but if you're only interested in the tournament, the cost is not a good value.

To get the best possible streaming experience, you'll want to download the CBS All Access app and subscribe, as the network will be providing full coverage, which includes First Rounds, Second Rounds, Regional Semifinals and Final (Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight), National Semifinals (Final Four), and Championship.

New subscribers get the first week free, then it requires a small monthly fee to continue watching. If you are only interested in March Madness, you can cancel your subscription after the tournament. If you'd like to remain connected to all of the network's content, you can save 15% with an annual plan. Additionally, there is a deeper discount available for students.

Which streaming device is best?

In order to use CBS All Access to watch the tournament, you'll need a streaming device that connects your TV to the Internet. It is possible to bypass a dedicated streaming device and purchase a smart TV, but you may lose some of the versatility, speed, and ease of navigation in doing so.

That's why we recommend a separate streaming device. The top three options are Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

Roku Streaming Stick+: $48.74 at Amazon (was $59.99)

A Roku streaming device is a great option if you want access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes along with versatility and affordability. The content is easy to navigate, especially if you use a remote featuring voice control. Roku devices tend to wait a little bit to incorporate the latest technology, which can be a good thing if that technology doesn't stick.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $49.99 at Amazon

Even if you just want to purchase Amazon Fire TV for March Madness and never stream again, the device is priced affordably enough to make that a viable option. However, with the mass of content available, the ease of navigation -- especially if you are already comfortable with Alexa -- and zero learning curve (just plug it in and it works), Amazon's Fire TV is a very attractive option.

Apple TV 4K: $179 at Amazon

Apple TV arguably provides the most elegant and attractive interface, delivers 4K HDR, and is effortless to control when utilizing the help of Siri. If you anticipate streaming content after the tournament is over, Apple does have the smallest library, but it's packed with exclusive original content. The biggest downside to the Apple TV is the higher price.

You're gonna need a bigger TV

With the prices so low and the value so high, now is the prime time to purchase a new TV. Whether you want to upgrade to enormous so the whole crew can join you in the March Madness or you prefer something smaller for a more intimate gathering, check out our highly rated, hand-picked options below to find the model that's right for your needs.

Samsung 58-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV: $547.99 at Amazon (was $649.99)

For a high-quality, mid-range TV, Samsung's 58-inch offering can display millions of shades of color to give you an exceptional, yet affordable, ultra HD experience.

Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV: $149.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to be amazed on a shoestring budget, consider Toshiba's 32-inch HD TV. This model features Alexa voice remote and comes with built-in Amazon Fire TV, adding even more value to an already impressive model.

Sony 65-Inch BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $2,498 at Amazon (was $3,499.99)

At the top end of the price range, you'll get unparalleled contrast, rich colors, and remarkable depth. Sony's 65-inch, ultra HD TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, so all you have to do on gamedays is tell the TV to put on the game.

An impressive sound system is a sound investment

To be truly immersed in the March Madness fervor, you need exceptional audio. Surround sound is best because it puts you at the center of the action, making it feel like you're right there on the court with your winning team. If you're watching your budget, however, there are some notable lower-priced options that can simulate the surround sound experience astonishingly well at a fraction of the price.

VIZIO 2.0 Channel Sound Bar: $99.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for something on the entry-level side of things, VIZIO's soundbar may be the way to go. This highly affordable unit is capable of delivering up to 100 dB of volume without the need for an external subwoofer.

Bose SoundTouch 700 Soundbar: $699 at Amazon (was $799)

The Bose soundbar is another top-shelf option that provides you with excellent sound. If desired, the system can be expanded to true surround sound by adding Bose Surround Speakers 700 and the Bose Bass Module 700 for a peerless surround sound experience.

Sonos 5.1 Home Theater Surround Sound System: $1,795.98 at Amazon

This 5.1 surround sound system gives you one mountable soundbar for crisp dialog along with built-in left and right front speakers, a subwoofer, and two rear speakers. Together, these components deliver a fully immersive experience.

The final touches

If you're planning on spending close to an entire month lounging in your state-of-the-art streaming studio, you'll want to add a little poshness to the mix. The right furniture can transform a somewhat memorable NCAA Tournament into an unforgettable experience. Check out the choice reclining options that we've listed below.

Signature Design by Ashley Yandel Power Lift Oversized Recliner: $576.99 at Amazon

If it's comfort you seek, it will be hard to find a model that is more inviting and luxurious than this oversized Signature Design by Ashley recliner.

Acme Furniture Saul Sectional Sofa with Power Motion and USB Dock: $1,877.25 at Amazon

If you want the best for you and your crew, this leather-aire sectional sofa features motorized reclining, a USB power dock, console storage, and cup holders.

Lane Home Furnishings Shambala Smoke Cuddler Recliner: $919 at Amazon

When there will only be two of you watching the games, a cuddler recliner is a better option. This well-built model provides customizable comfort and zero-gravity support.

Pulaski Larson Theatre Recliner: $534.51 at Amazon

The king deserves a worthy throne. This powered theatre recliner offers a wide range of positions, a swivel tray, two USB charging ports, concealed console storage, and a cup holder.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.