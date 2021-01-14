How to get rid of pet hair for good

Pet owners love their furry friends, but the pet hair they leave behind is another story. While the tasks of keeping furniture, clothing, and floors free of fuzzy buildup can be frustrating, the right tools will help you accomplish these jobs with ease.

If you find yourself spending a lot of time tidying up when you’d rather be spending it with your pet, investing in a few products aimed at removing pet hair from your environment will make your animal-loving life a bit easier.

Grooming your pet’s coat

One of the best ways to tackle pet hair is to control it before it ever makes its way onto fabrics and flooring.

Pet brushes

You can accomplish this goal in a few minutes each day by grooming your pet with a brush that’s designed especially for use on animals. In addition to stimulating oils that give a healthy-looking shine, running a brush through their fur will catch shedding hairs. A brush with soft, flexible bristles is versatile for use on dogs and cats of all ages. However, a model with dual sides that include standard and pin bristles is great for detangling and brushing.

Undercoat combs

Not all pets are so easy to groom, but there are tools available that make challenging jobs easier. Some breeds like Siberian Huskies and German Shepherds essentially have two coats: a top coat and a dense undercoat that provides protection from the heat and cold. An undercoat comb or rake has long metal pins with rounded tops for safely yet effectively grabbing undercoat hairs before they are ever shed.

For long-haired breeds

Slicker brushes are great for pets with long coats, as they’re made with short, thin metal or plastic pins that are designed to grasp hairs and remove them before they tangle or fall out. There are models available for dogs and cats, and some feature convenient self-cleaning mechanisms so you can easily remove pet hairs from the tool after grooming.

For pets who don’t like to be brushed

For pets that aren’t thrilled with being brushed, a grooming glove with flexible rubber nubs captures shedding hairs with a simple petting motion.

Keeping pet hairs off fabrics

Removing loose hair before shedding occurs is a proactive first step, but there’s no doubt that your furry friend is going to deposit fur on fabrics in your home, and on you.

For the home

Pet hair rollers are basic tools that use either refillable rolls of sticky papers or tiny nylon bristles for quick hair removal in between laundering and vacuuming. They come in a variety of sizes, including models with long handles for quickly whisking away fur on upholstery and carpet.

For your clothes

Smaller rollers are great for clothing, and can even be stashed in your car, handbag, or office for removing hair you might have missed after saying goodbye to your cuddly pal before leaving the house for the day.

Cleaning hard flooring

Anyone who has hard flooring and pets has witnessed the sight of fur tumbleweeds rolling around. The secret to preventing these moving collections of pet hair is cleaning with a versatile mop. A model like the Symphony Pet by Bissell features disposable microfiber pads that grab pet hair, plus it emits powerful steam for cleaning dirt and debris.

If you prefer to go high-tech, a robotic model like the bObsweep doubles as a mop and vacuum so you can sit back and relax while it does the work for you. On the other hand, a simple tool like this whisk broom and dustpan is perfect for quick pet hair cleanups off hardwood, laminate, tile, and vinyl floors.

Vacuuming away pet hair

No pet owner can be without a reliable vacuum. Models that are made to suction away pet hair have features like on-board tools for reaching pet hair that’s trapped in nooks, crannies, and crevices as well as filtration systems that keep pet dander contained.

The best pet vacuum

In addition to offering these features, the Dyson V11 Animal is lightweight and cordless, works on all types of carpeting, and easily converts to a handheld model that makes removing pet hairs from steps and furniture a breeze.

The best budget pet vacuum

Vacuuming away pet hair on a budget doesn’t mean giving up features. The Hoover Power Drive Pet has a powerful brush roll, a roomy dirt cup, and a collection of tools that are made for removing pet hair from carpets, upholstery, and just about any tight space it may be hiding in your home.

The best handheld pet vacuum

For pet owners with regular shedders or multiple pets, frequently cleaning is a must. A simple handheld vacuum is a great addition to any collection of pet hair cleaning essentials, as it’s super easy to pull out and tidy up specific areas where pets frequent in between full-house vacuuming.

The best robotic pet vacuum

If you’re looking for an effective way to remove pet hair from your floors without actually touching a vacuum, then the Roomba S9+ is for you. Not only does it offer smart mapping around objects and powerful suction that eliminates pet hair, but it also comes with its own dirt emptying system so you can focus on your fur baby, not on fur cleanup.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

