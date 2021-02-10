Remove fruit flies from your home

Fruit flies are one of those household pests that seem to come out of nowhere and can be tricky to get rid of. These very small flying insects, which look like gnats or tiny versions of houseflies, can suddenly appear around ripe fruits and vegetables or other moist organic material. They particularly love bananas, both for the color and sweet taste, and once they’ve decided your home is worthy of their domain, they are difficult to evict.

Fortunately, there are products you can buy as well as DIY remedies you can use to rid your home of the pesky creatures.

How fruit flies get into your home

As your produce ripens and begins to rot, fruit flies are attracted to it and lay up to 500 eggs on the surface of the food. When the eggs hatch and become larvae, they are officially an infestation and continue to feed on the fermenting food. The entire egg-to-adult-fly life cycle takes only a week, so your home can seemingly be pest free one day and infested the next.

Fruit flies can enter your home through an open door or window, or you can bring them home along with your purchased produce. If a fruit fly in a grocery store lays eggs on your tomato, you can bring a swarm home in your produce bag. Fruit flies can also find their way into your garbage disposal and start a family there.

How to get rid of fruit flies

Of course, the first thing you should try when getting rid of fruit flies is eliminating the breeding areas. Make sure you consume produce before it begins to go bad, and dispose of any food that is too far gone. Unless you find and destroy the breeding areas, you will continue to have a problem with fruit flies.

Keep potential breeding grounds clean and check for spills around garbage cans, compost bins and under the sink. Make sure you run your garbage disposal frequently. Wash produce when you get home to get rid of any existing eggs, and then store food in the fridge when possible. Take out the trash frequently and clean up spills immediately.

If you’ve cleaned your kitchen thoroughly and are still seeing fruit flies, it’s time to trap and destroy them.

Products to get rid of fruit flies

There are all-in-one fruit fly traps you can buy and set out. These are nontoxic because they use technology to bait, trap and banish fruit flies from your home without using poison. They can be expensive, but they get the job done. There are also less expensive disposable fruit fly traps on the market that don’t use toxic chemicals.

There are also sticky stake traps which you can put in your houseplants. They attract and trap fruit flies, mites, mosquitos, and other pests and can be used inside or outside.

A morbidly fun activity is zapping the airborne flies with a bug zapper racket. A plus side of a bug racket is that it works on all types of insects, so you can use them for mosquitos, house flies, and the like as well as fruit flies.

Home remedies for fruit flies

You can create an effective fruit fly trap with kitchen staples such as a glass, apple cider vinegar and dish soap.

Steps:

Fill a cup about almost the whole way with apple cider vinegar. The fruit flies can smell the apples in the vinegar and will be attracted to it. Add a couple drops of dish soap to your cup and mix. The dish soap decreases surface tension so that fruit flies can’t escape. Cover the cup with clear plastic wrap. Poke little holes in the plastic wrap. Bugs can see in and fit through the holes but can’t readily escape. Leave the trap on the counter. If you notice it’s getting full of bugs, dump it and make a new trap. If you still have fruit flies but the trap isn’t getting them, try making bigger or smaller holes in the plastic wrap or using a little more dish soap. If you’re still having flies, you can ditch the plastic wrap and see if the flies will get stuck in an open cup of apple cider vinegar and dish soap.

Another method involves putting a piece of over-ripe fruit in a cup with a funnel resting on the rim with the small end pointing down. (In lieu of a funnel, you can roll up a simple paper cone, leaving a small hole at the pointy end.) The flies go in for the fruit but can’t always figure out how to get out again. Because fruit flies also love fermented beverages, you can try leaving a small cup of beer or wine on the counter in hopes that the flies will flock to it and drown.

These methods can all rid your house of full-grown insects. If you eliminate the sources of breeding and kill all the adult flies, you will have eradicated the infestation.

Laura Wheatman Hill is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.