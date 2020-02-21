How to get the most out of a short workout

Lack of time is an oft-cited reason for missing workouts and avoiding exercise.

We get it. You work full-time at a demanding job. You spend a chunk of your day stuck in traffic during an insanely long commute. Maybe you're a parent struggling to get enough sleep throughout the week.

But don't let your hectic life get in the way of a solid workout; exercise can help with stress relief, improve your sleep quality, and boost your mood.

Get the most from your workout, even if all you have is a short 10- or 15-minute window. Here are ways to maximize even the quickest workout to get your blood pumping and finish feeling invigorated.

1. Keep it simple

Don't bother with an expensive gym membership if most days all you have is a short time interval to squeeze in a workout. Simplify your routine by sticking to the basics. Perform bodyweight exercises right next to your bed. Jog in place in your basement while watching TV in the evening. Simplify and it'll be easier to get it done even when you have limited time.

2. Focus on high-intensity activities

Long, steady-state cardio is great for cardiovascular fitness, but it requires a significant time investment. Ramp up the intensity when you're time is limited and reap the benefits of short, intense bursts of activity. Try high-intensity interval training when you've got less than twenty minutes to spare. You'd be surprised at how quickly you start to sweat.

3. Try strength training

If you're not a fan of cardio exercise or simply want to get the biggest bang for your buck in a short amount of time, swap out easy runs and rides for weight lifting. Focus on large muscle groups and compound movements to make the most of your limited workout window.

4. Have a plan

You've written down your weekly to-dos, but don't forget to include your workout plans in the mix. Having a plan means you're more likely to make an effort to get it done. Stick to it, and over time your workouts will become a habit you'll never want to skip.

5. Eliminate distractions

Your phone is a minefield of distractions, so keep it far away from your workout area when you're short on time. A single notification might completely derail your workout. If you must use your phone as an interval timer, put it in airplane mode until you're finished.

6. Streamline your session

Getting ready for a workout sometimes takes almost as much time as the workout itself, so streamline the process for the next time you're stuck squeezing in a moment of exercise. For example, instead of hunting around your house for your keys every time you want to get in a quick jog around the block, keep a spare tucked away in your running belt at all times.

