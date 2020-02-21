How to get Disney+ for free

As Disney+ continues to roll out new original content, add more beloved movies and shows, and tease some exciting things to come, now is as good a time as any to sign up for the popular streaming service.

If you're a Verizon current or prospective Verizon customer, you have a chance to get a terrific deal: One year of Disney+ for free.

Enrolling in a new Verizon 5G Home Internet service or Verizon Wireless Unlimited plan will get you 12 months of the new streaming service, so you can catch up on "The Mandalorian" or rewatch your childhood favorites.

Certain 2-year Fios internet data plans are also eligible. If you already have an unlimited plan, you can add Disney+ to your account to enjoy the promotion. And if you're a Disney+ subscriber, you can pause your paid subscription in order to enjoy the year free.

What do I get with Disney+?

The vast catalog of Disney content, from their beloved classic animated movies to their live-action remakes. LucasFilms, which features Star Wars films and series, and Marvel movies and shows, fall under the Disney umbrella. Last year's acquisition of 20th Century Fox means that "The Simpsons," among many other Fox movies and shows, are also ready to stream.

Like other streaming services, Disney+ is working on producing exclusive content. "The Mandalorian" was a huge hit when it premiered, and the second season is coming this fall. Marvel shows are also coming this year, including "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" as well as "WandaVision." Disney has already teased more Star Wars series in the coming years, while also continuing to make original documentaries, series, and movies.

Is Verizon worth it?

For those looking to switch service providers or enlist for the first time, Verizon has become known for offering incredibly fast, reliable internet. They transmit over fiber-optic cables (which led to the acronym, Fios), regularly used by families and large households to handle all the streaming, downloading, and uploading that takes place in daily life. Verizon's fast speed pairs well with Disney+ as it offers content in 4K and HDR, which requires stable, strong connections.

Being one of the fastest networks in the United States, Verizon is among the more expensive options as well. However, unlimited plans are particularly useful for larger households.

How do I watch Disney+?

The Disney+ app is readily available on tablets and smartphones, as well as newer smart TVs and streaming devices. Disney+ is also compatible with Chromecast ($69) and other casting devices, as well as the gaming consoles Playstation 4 ($299.98) and Xbox One ($171.95). Of course, you can always stream from the browser on your laptop, too.

Roku Ultra: $79.98 at Amazon (was $99.99)

The latest release from the creators of the original streaming device is currently on sale at Amazon. It's a great way to get access to Disney+, as well as all the other streaming platforms you subscribe to.

Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device: $49.99 at Amazon

Even without being on sale, Amazon's Fire Stick 4K is significantly less expensive than the Roku Ultra, but it still allows you to stream content in 4K Ultra HD. It's also Alexa-compatible, so you can use voice control to quickly access the content you're looking for.

Apple iPad: $249 at Amazon (was $329)

Apple's newest gen iPad is also discounted, and it provides a multi-functional platform through which you can stream Disney+, surf the web, draw and design, take notes, and use apps. You can get an iPad with a cellular plan from Verizon if you want to stream on the go wherever you are.

Fire HD 10 Tablet: $109.99 at Amazon (was $149)

For a more affordable option, Amazon's Fire HD 10 Tablet offers full HD resolution and supports Disney+. This portable device is especially useful for downloading content offline, a handy feature with Disney+, though it may not be as useful for other tasks at the iPad.

Samsung Flat 55-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV: $399.99 at Amazon

This 2019 Samsung 55-inch Smart TV supports Disney+, including the 4K and HDR features, and is nearly 20% off right now. You can get the most out of all the content the service has to offer with this TV.

LG Alexa Built-in 70" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $795.56 at Amazon

For something a little bigger, check out this 2019 LG 4K Smart TV that rounds out at 70 inches. It also comes integrated with Alexa and Google Assistant, making it a convenient addition to your entertainment room.

Samsung Flat 82-Inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV: $1,797.99 at Amazon (was $3,199.99)

For those who want to watch Star Wars on something more theatrical, this striking 82-inch Samsung is available at a huge discount (though still pricey -- but worth it if you want a state-of-the-art home theater).

How much is Disney+ without this deal?

Without this promotion, you can still opt for a seven day free trial with Disney+. Afterward, you can choose to pay $6.99/month or go with the yearly plan at $69.99, which gives you a bit of a price break from the monthly rate (roughly $5.83 a month).

Comparatively, Netflix's standard package is $12.99/month. Netflix does have a much larger catalog, including a lot of original content. However, you have to pay $14.99/month to access 4K content and allow four devices to stream at once, both of which are features of the standard (and only) Disney+ subscription.

Similarly, Amazon Prime offers a $12.99/month membership or a $199/year subscription. While that comes with the streaming service (and some 4K content), it also features a slew of perks, including free two-day shipping, access to free music and books, and other discounts.

Hulu offers an option more affordable than Disney+ at $5.99/month -- $1 less. However, if you do opt for the platform's most affordable subscription, you'll have to sit through ads, which isn't the case for Disney+.

There are other rising services and newcomers in the streaming world. Apple TV+ is now available for $5.99/month, while HBO Max will launch in May of this year with a vast collection of all the network's original shows and movies.

These streaming services are competitors, but they may supplement each other nicely too, especially for those who enjoy entertainment. And other options will no longer have any Disney content.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.