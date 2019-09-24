How to get the best internet connection possible

Whether you use a smartphone to talk to friends, a TV to stream your favorite shows, or a smart thermostat to stay comfortable, the internet is now part of our daily lives. So it's important to stop and ask yourself occasionally, "Am I getting fast enough speeds?"

A slow connection can interrupt streaming video, drop video calls, and keep you from enjoying content on your favorite websites.

Getting the fastest internet speeds can be tricky, though, because there are a lot of variables ranging from how busy your favorite websites are to how old your devices are.

Here's everything you need to do to check out your own internet speeds and identify any bottlenecks in your connection.

Invest in the best gear

To get started, here are some of the products we recommend if you want to optimize your internet connection.

Modem: If you pay for download speeds of 1000Mbps or greater, you're going to need a DOCSIS 3.1 modem that's fast enough. We like the Netgear Nighthawk CM1200 because it's reliably fast and works with most major internet service providers (ISP).

Mesh networking system: The eero Pro mesh WiFi system is the best in the business, and it reaches every corner of your home. It's easy to set up, it makes everything super fast, and connections are simple to manage from your smartphone. Learn more about what mesh networking systems can do for your home/business here.

Powerline networking kit: Netgear's Powerline Adapter transfers data much faster than WiFi and has two gigabit ports, which makes it a lot easier to connect multiple devices without having to buy and plug in a separate network switch. It's fast, affordable, and easy to use, so it's hard to beat.

WiFi router: Netgear's Nighthawk AC1900 Smart WiFi Router is one of the most powerful 802.11ac wireless routers available, bar none. It's got enough power to cover 1800 square feet of space with WiFi, plus advanced features like dynamic Quality of Service and port forwarding.

Get the fastest connection possible...

To make sure you're getting the fastest speeds, here's how to check the factors that affect them the most.

... from your modem

Your connection speeds are, above all else, controlled by your ISP, and the subscription package you pay for -- but you'll need the right modem to take advantage of some subscription plans.

Log into your ISP customer account to check what download and upload speeds you pay for, then check to see that your modem supports the speeds you should be getting. If it doesn't, here are your best options for a replacement modem.

MOTOROLA's 24x8 Cable Modem is a solid option for modest to healthy internet speeds. If you pay for download speeds less than 1000Mbps. It's a "set it and forget it" modem, so once you've got your service up and running, you can leave it alone.

... from your WiFi hardware

If it's been a while since you've upgraded your router, you've missed a lot -- there are a lot of new gadgets out there for delivering super fast WiFi. Here are a few of our favorites:

If you need to increase your WiFi coverage, consider a mesh networking system. Mesh networking systems place multiple nodes around your home that take a coordinated approach to make sure every device gets the fastest connection available.

The TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh WiFi System is one of the most affordable mesh networking systems on the market, but it's no slouch. It can cover a full 5500 square feet, and it's not expensive to add more nodes if you need to go beyond the first three.



If you're looking to create more wired network connections around your home but you don't want to go through the trouble of getting an electrician to put wires in your walls, check out a powerline networking kit. These plug into any two AC outlets and use your power lines to transfer data at speeds that can get much faster than WiFi.

The best part about TP-Link's Powerline Adapter is the easy setup. Just tap the pairing button once both units are plugged in, and they'll automatically establish a gigabit network connection. Whether you're streaming 4K video or sharing an internet connection with other people, this adapter is perfect for keeping everything connected.



If you're a WiFi traditionalist and you're just looking for a super powerful WiFi router, check out the Netgear Nighthawk series.

The runner up: If you're a gamer, you're going to need a serious router to make sure slow WiFi doesn't keep you from enjoying your games. We recommend the Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi Router because it's designed for eliminating lag and ensuring gaming runs smoothly, even when other devices are also using your network.

... from your devices

If you're noticing slower download speeds on some of your WiFi devices, it may be time to refresh your hardware. For example, some older devices rely on the 802.11b/n/g WiFi standards, which are noticeably slower than more modern devices. When in doubt, look up the tech specs of the device in question to be sure. If you're looking to upgrade, here are our favorite pick for your next tablet.

Tablet: While iPads always tend to steal the show when it comes to tablets, we love Amazon's Fire HD tablets. Especially the top-of-the-line model, the Fire HD 10, which connects seamlessly into Amazon's ecosystem of apps, content, and merchandise.

Test your connection

In order to test your internet speeds, you'll need a speed connection test. There are plenty of speed testing websites available, and in most cases, you'll search for one and click "start test" to get started. Testing only takes about 10 seconds, and you'll be presented with two numbers. Here's what they mean:

Download speed is measured in Mbps, and is the most important number. It represents how fast data is going to your network. Slow is anything 50Mbps or lower; average is anywhere between 75Mbps and 300Mbps, and the fastest internet download speeds get as high as 1,000Mbps, otherwise known as "gigabit."



Upload speed is also measured in Mbps, but upload rates are typically much lower than download rates (because most ISPs limit upload rates as an anti-piracy measure). In most cases, even if you have above-average download speeds, it's common to see corresponding upload speeds in the range of 5-10Mbps. In general, it's more important to worry about getting fast download speeds because adequate upload speeds will be part of the deal no matter what.

As you're trying out different steps to improve your internet connection speed, be sure to do before-and-after speed tests so you can see if your changes made any difference. (And make sure that your testing device is the only device connected to the web during the test.)

