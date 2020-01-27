How to fly comfortably even when you’re in coach

Whether you're flying this time of year in search of warmer, sunnier weather or you're traveling for work, some planning is required if you want a smooth and comfortable flight.

Or at least, relatively smooth and comfortable, as flights go.

This is especially true for those traveling to and from places where the seasons can disrupt plans and cast a dreary spell on moods. It's important to make sure you're optimally relaxed whenever possible, even including in-flight.

We've put together a list of items to help you battle uncomfortable seats, dry air, small spaces, and all the noises and nuisances that frequently pop up as you travel.

UGG Women's Dakota Moccasin Slippers: $100 at Macy's

The next step to staying comfortable while flying is wearing proper attire. Change into these comfy slippers at the gate or once you get on the plane. Your feet will stay warm and cozy; besides, there's no reason to wear outdoor footwear when you're up in the air. UGG also makes a wool-lined slipper for men.

Calvin Klein Striped Blanket Scarf: $58 at Macy's

A blanket scarf is a versatile and cozy garment that's ideal for flights (and also comes in handy in cold offices). Wear the scarf at the airport and when you board so it doesn't take up any luggage space, then transform it into a blanket if you need to stay warm on the plane. We love that this striped Calvin Klein scarf is both functional and fashionable.

Daniel Buchler Loungepants: $75 -- $80 at Nordstroms

Being comfortable doesn't mean you can't look sharp at the same time. These men's loungewear pants are ultra-soft and cozy while appearing casual, but not lazy. They're high-quality pants constructed of Peruvian pima cotton, perfect for staying relaxed while flying.

Zella Live In High Waist Pants: $65 at Nordstrom

For women seeking similar comfort, check out these high-waisted pants from Zella. They're designed for maximal comfort and ideal for travel: they're flexible and stretchy, feature flat seaming and a wide waistband, and even conveniently hidden pockets.

Smartwool PhD Graduated Compression Ultra Light Sock: $34.95 at Backcountry (was $49.95)

Some flights will keep you in place for a long period of time, which isn't great on the lower body. Compression socks will help improve blood flow and circulation, even when you're sitting still. Smartwool makes some of the best products for keeping your feet comfortable, healthy, and warm in the air.

Hydro Flask 40oz Wide Mouth Water Bottle: $42.95 at Backcountry

While you won't be able to bring liquids through security, you should always have a bottle on hand for your time waiting for your flight in the terminal and onboard the plane. This Hydro Flask is insulated to keep hot beverages hot (tea is great for flights) and cold drinks cold.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream: $15.49 at Ulta

Before, during, and after flying, moisturize your skin generously. Airports and planes are notoriously dry places and can make you instantly uncomfortable, especially if you have relatively dry skin in the first place. You'll also want a hand cream to keep your knuckles and cuticles from getting too dehydrated.

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Jet Set: $25 at Sephora ($32 value)

This trio of items from Sol de Janeiro is all prepped for flights, featuring three travel-size skincare products to fight back against dry air and discomfort. The cream and mist spray are particularly useful while flying, as they're infused with ingredients to moisturize, enliven, and soften.

Pacifica Facial Cleansing Wipes: $3.39 at Amazon

For a quick and easy solution when you're feeling grimy or your pores are clogged from your flight, check out these face wipes from Pacifica infused with coconut water. They help you feel refreshed and clean no matter how long your flight.

Base Coat Cleansing Mist Hand Sanitizer: $16 at Nordstroms

There are a lot of people coming and going through airports and planes, which means there can be a lot of germs and bacteria. You always want to keep your hands clean while navigating your trip; this sanitizing cleansing mist features antimicrobial oils including witch hazel to keep you protected.

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 at Amazon

A Kindle E-reader saves space while offering the convenience of countless books and magazines at the ready on a flight. This newer model has more storage and is waterproof, which may even come in handy during cramped, bumpy flights when you have too many things perched on the too-small tray table. The backlight is easy on the eyes, too, even if the cabin lights are turned off.

Fire HD 8 Tablet: $79.99 at Amazon

Like an E-reader, a tablet is a convenient way to carry endless entertainment. Amazon's Fire HD 8 Tablet has 16 GB of storage, which is plenty to store offline music, TV shows, or movies during your flight. It also has a battery life of 10 hours, so you should be covered for most trips.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: $99 at Amazon (was $129)

The ideal headphones for flight need to be comfortable enough to rest your head or fall asleep in, and we like a wireless option (if you don't want to view in-flight entertainment) because it makes it easier for you to maneuver. This option from Bose is powerful enough to drown out excess noise; and as they are intended for exercising, they're comfortable in the ear and designed to stay in place even as your head moves or rests.

Anker PowerCore 10000: $25.99 at Amazon

Despite charging before your flight, you never know exactly what's going to happen once you leave the house. A portable charger, like this one from top brand Anker, will give you the peace of mind you need should any delays occur during your trip.

Calpak Neck Pillow + Sleep Mask: $95 at Nordstroms

This travel set from Calpak features the two most important items you need if you want to sleep comfortably on a plane. A sleep mask is required to drown out any light -- especially useful if someone next to use has their personal lamp on. The neck pillow, meanwhile, will keep you in a comfortable position and prevent soreness later on.

ArtNaturals 8-Piece Signature Rollerball Collection: $27.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

When you can't diffuse essential oils, roll them on to your forehead, temples, and neck to embrace their relaxing and enlivening properties in any context. This set from ArtNaturals has you covered for flights, as they're easy to transport and offer scent options for whatever you might need.

Brison Noise Cancelling Ear Plugs: $19.99 at Amazon

For those who can't fall asleep with headphones on, or for those who don't have a noise-canceling option, then a set of earplugs is essential for travel. It also comes in handy in hotel rooms or rentals that may be noisier than expected.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.