How to fix rust on a car

Get rid of rust on your car

Modern vehicle finishes are extremely durable, but over time it’s inevitable that stones and grit thrown up from the road will scratch the underside of the vehicle and the paintwork. Accidental knocks and dents will also break the protective skin. Bug bodies and bird poop contain acid that starts to eat away at paint surfaces in as little as 48 hours.

Anywhere there’s damage, oxygen starts to attack the steel underneath and forms rust. Left untreated it can spread quickly and soon becomes a real problem. So, what can you do about it?

Prevent rust from starting

Regular washing and waxing goes a long way to protecting your car and preventing rust from taking hold. You can use a pressure washer, but we recommend doing it by hand (it’s what car detailers do). It takes a little longer, but you get up close and personal with your vehicle so you can spot minor damage and fix it before it becomes a problem. Modern liquid car waxes are easy to apply and provide a tough additional barrier for your bodywork.

Protecting the undercarriage is more challenging, though again regular washing helps. In harsh northern environments, where snowy and icy roads are treated with highly corrosive and abrasive salt or sand, some people apply rust inhibitor sprays like Fluid Film (it can also be used on patches to slow rust progression, though it is not a cure). It’s available in aerosol form, but buying in bulk and applying with a spray gun is more economical if you have the equipment.

Fixing small areas of rust on a car

The best time to fix rust is when it’s just starting and is still a spot or small patch that hasn’t yet begun to eat through the metal.

How to protect yourself when cleaning rush on your car

Before you tackle the rust though, you need to protect yourself. The kind of gloves mechanic’s use will give you good feel but keep unpleasant chemicals off your hands. A face mask is also a good idea, because the dust from rust and auto paint isn’t pleasant. High-quality disposable masks are popular and versatile, though if you’re just buying one for workshop use, a half-mask respirator is better (and may work out cheaper).

How to fix rust under your car

To fix surface rust on areas underneath your car, you can use a system like the highly regarded POR-15 Stop Rust Kit, which includes degreaser, metal prep, and rust-preventative coating.

How to fix surface rust on your car

Surface rust on bodywork takes a little more effort. First you need to completely remove the rust down to bare metal. Use 40 or 60 grit sandpaper to begin with, then progress to 120 grit, and finally 200 to 250 grit to “feather” the edge of the area where it meets unaffected paint. On small areas, you can just hold the sandpaper in your hand, but a sanding pad is more comfortable and helps you work more quickly. It’s then a good idea to apply a rust stabilizer or converter. Although these products can be used on their own, they may not be as effective as good old sandpaper and elbow grease, though they will help prevent tiny particles you may have missed from causing problems later.

How to repaint your car after removing rust

Now it’s time to repaint. Use a self-etching epoxy primer to provide a key for the color coat. Even if you’ve used this type of product before, read the instructions carefully and follow them precisely. This is the basis for creating a great finish, but errors now can only be corrected by taking everything back to bare metal again. Wet sanding of the primer will probably be recommended, followed by application of base color and clear coat (a kind of super-hard varnish). Take your time.

Fixing rust on a car with body filler and mesh

If the rust on a car has eaten into the surface, or even created holes in the bodywork, sanding back to bare metal can still be attempted, but may not be practical. In this case you need to chip off as much of the rust as possible (an old chisel or screwdriver will do the job), then apply a stabilizer to prevent rust reappearing.

Small rust repairs on your car

Shallow repairs can be made using a car body filler. Bondo is the leading brand, and with good reason. It’s been around for 60 years and is used in pro body shops around the world. It’s easy to apply and highly effective, so in many cases, even inexperienced users can complete small body repairs in a day (though painting will take longer).

Large rust repairs on your car

Larger holes will require some kind of mesh to support the filler. Fiberglass sheet has long been used for this purpose, but it’s unpleasant stuff to work with, especially if you get it on your skin. Tough, self-adhesive metal patches, like those provided in a Bondo repair kit, are arguably stronger, and certainly easier to work with.

As with any product used to fix rust on your car, you really do need to read the directions carefully. Application and hardening times are particularly important. Once fully cured, Bondo can be sanded back and painted. On small repairs, aerosol cans of automotive paint can provide a reasonable match, though if you’re looking for a repair that’s invisible you’ll need something that exactly matches the factory paint, applied by an experienced sprayer.

What to do if the rust on your car has gone too far

If vehicle rust is caught early enough, there’s no reason you can’t produce an economical and visually acceptable repair. However, there are limits. For all their benefits, products like Bondo are not as strong as steel. If rust areas get to the size where they compromise the overall structure of the panel, or threaten to weaken chassis components, it’s time for welding or replacement of the part. Don’t take risks with your safety, or that of your family. If you’re not sure, always talk to a professional.

