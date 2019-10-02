How to extend the life of your smartphone

Smartphones are more powerful than ever -- and they're also more expensive than they've ever been, too.

If you're not keen on shelling out several hundred dollars (or more) every few years to get the latest model, it's a good idea to take care of your existing smartphone so it'll last as long as possible.

The good news is, with the right tools, you can keep a last-generation phone looking and feeling like you just unboxed it. Here's everything you need to extend the life of your smartphone as long as possible.

(Right now, one of our favorite waterproof iPhone phone cases is available for 33% off on Amazon.)

Keep dust out of your phone's nooks and crannies

Dirt can build up in your phone, especially in the ports -- and if the ports get too grimy, it can create major problems, like preventing your phone from charging. Blowing the dust out yourself isn't going to cut it here, so you'll need the right cleaning tools: a mini-vacuum and a can of compressed air.

Mini-vacuum: Our favorite vacuum cleaner for gadgets is the XPOWER Arrow Pro. It's a handheld unit with multiple attachments, all perfect for small electronics and situations where you need to clean tight spots. The Arrow Pro is powerful, simple to use, and affordable, and it's even great for cleaning out your car.

Compressed air: Your phone's smallest ports will need to be cleaned using a can of compressed air. We prefer Falcon's Dust-Off, which comes in three-packs. Each set includes an extension straw so you can make sure you're getting debris out of even the toughest to reach areas inside your phone's ports.

Honorable mentions: Honlibey's Cordless Mini Computer Vacuum is a smaller, cordless vacuum that's powered by an internal USB battery. It's a good option, especially if you want a portable model. And if you're looking for a different brand of canned air, Office Depot's Cleaning Duster is a favorite.

Keep it clean

Keeping your smartphone's exterior clean can also go a long way toward extending its life. If you regularly clean your smartphone's screen as well as the entire housing, you keep dust from building up and bacteria from flourishing. We recommend a regular cleaning regimen that includes a screen cleaning kit and a sanitization kit.

Screen cleaning kit: For everyday screen-cleaning, your best option is Screen Mom's Screen Cleaner Kit. It's got a spray bottle, a microfiber cloth, and a specially formulated cleaning solution that's safe on any screen -- even your TV. Don't risk permanently damaging your screens with a non-safe cleaner; stick with the specialty kits.

Sanitization kit: If you want to go the extra mile with your phone's cleanliness, you'll want the Phonesoap 3, a charging unit for your smartphone that also disinfects it using ultraviolet light. It's big enough to fit even larger phones like the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

Honorable mentions: SKT Productions' iRoller Screen Cleaner is like a lint roller for your phone's screen, and it's incredibly thorough. We also like WOOSH! Screen Cleaning Kits, because their cloths are so good at removing fingerprints and smudges.

Get the right case and screen protector

For everyday protection, it's best to keep your phone in a case and a protector on the screen. Finding the right ones will depend on what model smartphone you have, but because so many have the same form factors, it might end up being easier than you think.

Screen protector: The iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 have the same screen size, so you can get a tempered glass screen protector like Mkeke's and use it with either phone. Similarly, since the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 Pro all share the same screen size, Maxboost's screen protectors will work with any of them.

Case: Many cases will fit multiple models of phones. But with a smartphone case, you've got a lot more options. For example, if you own an LG phone, the OEAGO Dual Layer Case provides extra protection and even acts as a phone stand. If you've got an iPhone X or an iPhone XS, check out Otterbox's Symmetry cases.

Honorable mentions: Galaxy S10 owners love "liquid skin" screen protectors for the curved edges of their screens, and our favorite is IQShield's screen protector. Spigen makes great cases for them too, like their Tough Armor case which is made to be rugged while still including conveniences like a kickstand.

Replace the battery

If your phone is acting sluggish or if it doesn't hold a charge for very long, it could be time to replace the battery inside. Most smartphones don't make it easy to swap in a new battery, but it's definitely possible with the right gear (and a fresh battery). We recommend that only tech experts attempt this at home.

Repair kit: No matter what type of smartphone you have, you'll need a repair kit to open it and replace the battery. We're partial to Vastar's 13-piece Cell Phone Repair Toolkit because it has all the basics and is super affordable.

Battery: You'll also need a new battery that's specifically compatible with your smartphone. For example, if you've got an iPhone X, LeeVee's Smartphone Replacement Battery is the perfect match; if you have a Galaxy S10, you can get SodaPop's kit, which includes a battery and all the tools you'll need to install it.

Honorable mentions: Lifegoo's 27-in-1 Cell Phone iPhone Repair Screwdriver Kit includes tools for screen replacement as well as battery-swapping, so if you're taking on multiple repairs, it's one of your best bets. And if you're looking to get more life out of an older iPhone 6, consider Aslanka's complete iPhone 6 Battery Replacement Kit.

Jaime Vazquez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.