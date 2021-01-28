How to exfoliate your face

Best ways to exfoliate your face

When you exfoliate your face, you prevent the buildup of dead skin cells on the surface layer of your skin. Properly exfoliating your face reduces the appearance of acne scars, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, clears out clogged pores, and creates brighter, more even-looking skin.

Regular exfoliation becomes increasingly important as you get older because your skin’s cell turnover rate slows down, which can leave skin looking dull. But beautiful skin can be yours sooner than you think with the help of our skincare guide, which has all the tips you need to become an exfoliation expert in no time.

How often should you exfoliate?

Most skincare professionals agree that you shouldn’t exfoliate your face more than two or three times a week. If you have sensitive skin, consider limiting your exfoliation practice to once a week. Over-exfoliating can lead to irritation, breakouts, sensitivity, and cause damage to the moisture barrier of your skin. If your skin starts to look red, flaky, or waxy, let it rest for a week or so before continuing with any exfoliants.

Should you exfoliate at night or in the morning?

Either morning or night is acceptable. Free radicals, pollutants, dirt, and grime build up on the surface layer of your skin throughout the day. Exfoliating at night, specifically after cleansing, is a great method for removing the day’s grime. Alternatively, exfoliating in the morning is an excellent way to prime the skin and create a blank canvas for makeup, SPF, or other skincare products.

Exfoliating with facial scrubs

Physical or mechanical exfoliants include facial scrubs and polishes that involve gently buffing a product with a gritty texture into your skin to remove dead skin cells off of the skin’s surface layer. This type of exfoliation is best for combination/oily skin and can be a bit abrasive, so it’s best used in moderation. If you’re looking for this type of exfoliant, here’s what we recommend:

Exfoliating mud masks

One method for detoxifying and brightening your skin is to use a mud mask. Look for a mask that cleanses and purifies skin without overdrying it. We love the Umbrian Clay Purifying Face Mask from Fresh.

Exfoliating cleansers

An exfoliating liquid cleanser with skin purifying, hydrating, and balancing ingredients leaves your skin feeling brilliant and is gentle enough for everyday use.

Exfoliating cleansers for men

While most cleansers work on everyone, cleansers formulated specifically for men take into account that men’s skin tends to be tougher, oiler, and subject to hair growth. Consider this exfoliating face wash from Kiehl’s.

Facial scrubs

Facial scrubs should be applied in light, circular motions with very gentle pressure and lukewarm water. This scrub by Peter Thomas Roth contains salicylic acid, a dependable acne-minimizing ingredient.

Exfoliating facial polishes

Facial polishes, usually composed of salt, sugar, or the ground pits of stone fruits not only remove dead skin cells but increase your skin’s circulation. Facial polishes like this rice polish enzyme powder from Tatcha tend to be less abrasive than scrubs.

Exfoliating cleansing brushes

Cleansing brushes experienced a wave of popularity a few years ago, mostly thanks to Clarisonic, which has since been shut down by its parent company, L’Oreal. While the cult-favorite brush is still available from select vendors, a new trending favorite among skincare junkies is the Foreo LUNA 3 cleansing device.

Chemical exfoliants

Chemical exfoliants may sound intimidating, but they’re often gentler on your face than physical exfoliants. Whereas physical exfoliants serve to remove dead skin cells, chemical exfoliants contain active ingredients that can benefit the skin by providing a deeper penetration beyond just the surface layer. If you’re pregnant or nursing, ask your doctor about what chemical exfoliants are right for you.

Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs)

AHAs ­­­­­can even out your skin tone, decrease the appearance of pores and wrinkles, and even boost collagen production. Because AHAs are water-soluble, meaning that they break down in water, they tend to be better for people with dry skin. If you’re new to chemical exfoliants, it’s best to start with a basic AHA like lactic acid and work your way up to a stronger one like glycolic acid, which can stimulate collagen production. You can also incorporate AHAs into your cleansing step with an AHA-rich daily cleanser.

Beta hydroxy acids (BHAs)

BHAs are great for penetrating and unclogging your pores. Some BHAs can even stop sebum secretion. The most popular BHA is salicylic acid, which can reduce the appearance of acne and prevent future breakouts. BHAs are oil-soluble, meaning that they break down in oil. They tend to be better for people with combination to oily skin. If you’re worried about over-exfoliating, consider adding a BHA cleanser into your skincare product rotation.

At-home chemical peels

Chemical peels use a combination of AHAs and BHAs specifically formulated to provide you with maximum exfoliation benefits. While the most advanced, clinical-grade chemical peels that produce the most dramatic results are performed by professionals, there are some cult-favorite peeling solutions and facial peel pads you can use in the comfort of your home.

Sydney Poe is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.