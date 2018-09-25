How Etiquette Has Changed Since the ‘90s

There are some timeless rules of etiquette that everyone knows. You should stand up straight, keep your napkin in your lap at dinner and say “please” and “thank you.” These things haven’t really changed since Emily Post wrote her first book of etiquette in 1922. But some rules of etiquette have changed, and the changes have come swiftly.

The 1990s may not feel that long ago, but it’s been nearly 20 years since Y2K madness brought about the turn of the century. And the 2000s and 2010s have brought along a lot of changes. We communicate and interact with others so differently now than we did when Bill Clinton was in the Oval Office, “Seinfeld” dominated TV ratings and Furbies were the only toy children wanted for Christmas. And those changes in communication have brought around plenty of changes in etiquette.

It’s more than you think. You can’t just joke about any old thing, the dating landscape is totally different and cell phones bring about a whole host of etiquette rules (and new ways to be rude). Just how much has changed since the ‘90s? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about modern etiquette.

