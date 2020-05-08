How to ensure your bed stays as restful as possible when it's hot

The temperatures are climbing, so that means it's time to switch from cold-weather bedding into something more suitable.

Don't worry -- even though you may be paring down your pile of fluffy comforters and fuzzy blankets, you can still turn your bed into a cozy place to rest.

Wondering how you can still get comfy with a lightweight bedding setup?

Here are the best tips and upgrades to adjust your bed to the seasons and continue to get great slumber as the weather heats up.

Keep your bedroom cool

Draw the curtains: You can institute small changes around your bedroom to help keep your bed cool. One big way to do that is by keeping curtains closed during peak daylight hours. Blocking out the sun's rays keeps the room darker and cooler, which also results in energy savings.

Drawing the curtains also results in energy savings, as it keeps temperatures lower, thus relying less on your HVAC system to cool the room. If you'd like to take another step toward energy efficiency, consider investing in room darkening curtains or blackout curtains (both of which are also great for bedtime).

Prepare your cooling devices: Cooling your room is a group effort when it comes to bedding as well as devices, including fans and A/C units. If you haven't turned yours on for a while, it's a good idea to check they're in working order for the season.

Fans are relatively low maintenance, but they're often noisy, which is why many individuals switch over to those with quiet operation. As far as A/C units go, remove the filter and thoroughly rinse it down to remove any accumulation of dust and dirt. A clean filter allows for unobstructed air passage into your room.

Adjust your bed setup

Opt for light-colored linens: The light and breezy colors associated with spring and summer aren't just for clothing -- they're ideal for bedding, too. Light-colored fabric and textiles actually reflect sunlight rather than absorbing it.

Stick to bedding and blankets in whites, pastels, and other light colors to keep your bed cool. Besides solid colors, you could also choose seasonally inspired bedding designs featuring light-colored florals, stripes, or gingham.

Aim for breathable bedding: Winter bedding intends to keep you warm by holding onto body heat, but for the summer, you'll need the opposite effect. Breathable bedding promotes airflow through the sheets by allowing body heat to pass through the material.

Cotton is often the top material choice for breathable bedding, as its weave is porous enough for body heat to permeate it. Aim for 100% cotton sheets if possible, as some blends are made with polyester and Spandex can still trap some body heat.

Shift from bulky comforters to lightweight layers: While you might enjoy sleeping in the cocoon of a winter comforter, it's time to swap it for something lighter. You can still feel cozy without breaking a sweat by using a lightweight cotton quilt, which is much thinner and far more successful at regulating temperature.

Even though you're paring down bedding for the summer, it's a good idea to keep a loose-knit throw at the foot of your bed for cooler nights. The throw doubles a decorative item, as it can tie together your bedding design and overall bedroom aesthetic.

Add a soft touch of style: Just because you're giving up a more involved bedding setup doesn't mean you have to forgo style altogether. Rather, invest in quality accents that are just as inviting as they are functional to improve your bed's overall ambiance.

Consider adding decorative pillows or shams to the mix, ideally those whose colors and textures match either your bedding or decor. To maintain an ultra-cozy setup, stick with all-cotton or bamboo for materials, and they're both soft and breathable.

Upgrade-worthy bedding pieces

Thinking of splurging on some new bedding? You deserve it. These top picks are well worth the investment for quality sleep all summer long.

Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow: $169+ at Tempur-Pedic

There's no need to flip to the cool side with this pillow since both sides excel at temperature regulation. Lay your head down for a refreshing sleep, even if you tend to be a hot sleeper.

Percale sheet set: $109+ at Parachute

Made with Egyptian cotton and crafted in Portugal, these sheets are lightweight and breathable. Unlike most sheets, we've found that they become even softer the more you sleep in them. They're available in six sizes and four summer-ready colors.

Cocoon Chill Mattress: $386.45+ at Cocoon by Sealy (was $600+)

If you're going to spend eight hours a day (or more) somewhere, make sure it's ultra-cozy. The Chill Mattress has a cool-touch stretch-knit cover. It absorbs heat and redistributes it to keep your body as cool as possible.

