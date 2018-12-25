The holiday season is a time for gifts. Mother Nature brings several this time of year, in the form of delicious winter fruits like persimmons, pomegranates and blood oranges.

Today, we’re talking about persimmons.

Persimmons, sometimes called “Sharon fruit,” are sweet and mild in flavor, somewhere in between a pumpkin and a mango. Some say they taste like apricots.

They have a smooth, almost custardy texture when ripe.

Fuyu persimmons look like orange tomatoes and are best for eating raw. It’s fine to eat them if they’re slightly firm.

Hachiya persimmons are pale and shaped like a heart or acorn. They should be ripe and soft before being eaten.

Native to China, persimmons also have been grown in Japan for more than 1,000 years. They were introduced in the United States in 1870.

Most American persimmons come from California, although they grow from Connecticut to Florida, west to Iowa, and south to Texas, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

How to Eat Persimmons

Persimmons can be eaten fresh, cooked or dried. When raw, they’re perfect for a winter salad or to enjoy as a snack.

Persimmons can be used in jams, pies, muffins, or even stuffing.

Cut off the leaves and wash the persimmons before consuming them. Peeling them is optional, but the skin can be a bit tough, so it’s helpful to remove it.

Slice the persimmons and enjoy.

Benefits of Eating Persimmons

Persimmons are high in vitamin A ― just one persimmon provides 55% of the recommended daily amount. Vitamin A is beneficial for vision, a healthy immune system and cell growth.

Persimmons also contain vitamin C, and B, as well as potassium and manganese. Vitamin C helps lower inflammation in the body.

Persimmons are great sources of antioxidants, which help prevent or slow cell damage. Persimmons contain carotenoids and flavonoids, which have been linked to a reduced risk of certain diseases, including heart disease and diabetes.

Persimmons are high in fiber, which helps reduce LDL cholesterol.

