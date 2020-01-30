How to eat more plant-based meals

There are a lot of good reasons to eat a plant-based diet: It's good for you, for the planet, and for your budget.

Reducing your intake of meat and animal products by any amount can improve your health, and it will certainly help to reduce your carbon footprint. You might be considering adding one plant-based day per week (like a Meatless Monday), eating only meat-free meals before dinner time, or going fully vegan; and all of these are worthwhile pursuits.

However, there are a lot of reasons -- which are totally legitimate -- why people don't eat more plant-based meals. You're busy, you hate meal prep, you have picky kids, or you love meat, to name a few.

I'm a picky eater, busy employee, and endurance athlete on a tight budget who's been eating a mostly plant-based diet since 2009. In 11 years, I've spent a lot of time thinking of ways to make plant-focused eating easier on myself, because it brings me a lot of joy and has had a hugely positive impact on my overall health but it can also be a hassle if you don't know what you're doing. Here are tips for eating more plant-centric meals, no matter your circumstances.

If you're a full-time worker or busy parent: The key to eating plant-based (or any structured healthy meal plan) when you're busy is to have the tools on hand that you need to make it less of a chore.

Pyrex containers are an absolute must; this way, you can commit one chunk of time per week to meal prep so you'll have everything you need in the fridge for workdays when you lack the time to pull meals together.

An Instant Pot is also the busy person's best friend for those nights when you get home from work and you realize you don't have anything ready to eat. You can have chili, lentils, curry, soup, beans, quinoa, etc. ready in under an hour.

If you're a serious athlete: You're likely worried about protein. This is totally understandable; if you're used to getting protein from animal sources like meat, eggs, and cheese, then you may be wondering how to get enough from plants.

I've noticed an improvement in my performance since switching to a plant-based diet. I invested in a Ninja blender; after workouts, I drink a smoothie with this fermented pea protein powder (which is easy to digest and contains no fillers) and green superfoods powder, or I eat a whole-food source of protein like beans, tofu, or a plant-based meat alternative.

If meal prep isn't your thing: Meal prep is a significant time commitment and often means you'll be eating the same meal throughout the week, which can quickly get monotonous. If you prefer to prepare food depending on what you're in the mood for, cook up a big pot of grains -- like rice, quinoa, farro, etc. -- using a rice cooker, which only requires the minimal effort of adding grains, water, and pressing a button.

You can then turn this into anything you want throughout the week; think burrito bowls, curries, hearty salads. A Crock-Pot will also be a huge help because you can throw ingredients in before you go to work, leave it all day, and come home to a hot and ready-to-eat meal with minimal clean-up required.

If you love meat: The food we eat matters; food is deeply personal, cultural, and social. Food is linked to identity, and eating can be nostalgic or intimate. Meat may be a central part of your diet -- a fundamental pillar of the food you were raised on or that your family eats.

If you want to opt for more plant-based meals, however, it is possible to satisfy the craving for smokey, meaty flavors without meat. Try seasoning with umami powder, which lends a robust savory quality to soy curls (great on tacos) or anything else you want to add it to.

Liquid smoke is another worthwhile purchase, and I use it when I'm preparing tempeh bacon, which I eat with pancakes, or textured vegetable protein, which I add to pasta sauce in lieu of ground beef.

If you despise salads: You don't have to survive on celery and cucumbers to eat a plant-based diet; in fact, you shouldn't. It's very possible to eat satisfying and rich meals without animal products that will actually satiate you.

If you're a big fan of comfort foods like pizza and burgers, invest in a quality food processor and make your own cauliflower-crust pizzas and black bean burgers. You can also make zucchini noodles if you have a spiralizer, though you should indulge in traditional pasta with when you have a craving. Try making plant-based pesto with nutritional yeast or tomato sauce with lentils.

If you have picky kids: If you're a parent, you might feel like the limited palate of your picky children determines your home's dietary choices, making plant-focused eating seem unattainable. However, if you focus on making foods more to their taste and involve them in the process, you can get them on board.

First of all, an air fryer will help you prepare crispy tofu (a good chicken nugget replacement) and french fries, favorites among even the most finicky eaters.

Invest in kid-specific cookbooks, like The Forest Feast for Kids: Colorful Vegetarian Recipes That Are Simple to Make, which includes recipes that kids will enjoy eating and can even help cook.

If you're on a strict grocery budget: Good news -- the plant-based diet is generally cheaper than meat-heavy diets. Make sure to shop seasonally when it comes to produce and buy frozen fruits and vegetables when they're cheaper than fresh. Look for dry essentials in bulk, like flours, beans, pastas, and nuts.

Make your own oat or almond milk using a nut milk bag, as this will save you a good bit of money in the long run, and stay away from costly specialty products like imitation meats and vegan cheeses. Follow the recipes in Plant-Based on a Budget for cheap and easy meals.

If you don't want to invest in specialty appliances: Eating plant-centered meals can be as easy as you want it to be. You don't necessarily need expensive appliances.

If you want to keep things simple, just invest in a top-notch chef knife, which will make all chopping and dicing easier and more efficient, and some durable sheet pans, which will allow you to oven roast vegetables with ease.

