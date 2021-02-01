How to dress for winter workouts

Best winter workout gear

Maintaining your fitness routine in the winter can be a serious struggle if you like exercising outdoors. But if you’re someone who needs fresh air and sunshine to help push you through a workout, you can still do it outside in winter if you just dress for the occasion.

You have to be smart about the exercise clothes you choose, though. While insulation and warmth are crucial, heavy, bulky workout gear can restrict your movement, making it difficult to finish your workout. You also want pieces that wick moisture away from your body, so you don’t have to worry about your clothes getting damp and making you even colder while you’re exercising.

The trick to dressing for exercise during the winter months comes down to layering and choosing the right fabrics. Fortunately, we’ve got some tips — and several specific product recommendations — to help you get started.

Choose a moisture-wicking base layer for winter workouts

Whether you’re running, cycling or doing another workout outdoors in the winter, you need a base layer that wicks moisture away from your skin. Since this layer is the one that sits closest to your body, you want it to keep sweat from building up so you stay warm and dry no matter the weather conditions.

Stay away from cotton base pieces because they trap moisture, which can leave your exercise clothes wet and draw heat away from you. Instead, look for tight-fitting, moisture-wicking fabrics like silk, wool, polypropylene, polyester, Thinsulate, DryFit, CoolMax or Thermax.

Base layer clothing is usually available in different weights, so you can choose from lightweight, midweight, and heavyweight materials based on your workout intensity and the weather outside. Lightweight base layers are usually highly effective for moisture-wicking, while heavyweight items offer better insulation and warmth.

For your base layer, you’ll want a long-sleeve technical shirt and a pair of tights. If you’re running or cycling, you may not need another layer on top of your tights because the lower body generates a great deal of heat.

Best winter workout base layers

Nike Men’s Pro Warm Tights: We love these tights for winter workouts because they boast Dri-FIT technology that moves sweat away from the body and dries quickly. They also feature built-in stretch, which means you can move easily in any direction.

Under Armour Women’s Base 4.0 Base Layer Leggings: These leggings are perfect for workouts on even the most frigid of days because they’re designed to lock in your body heat for extreme warmth. They also have a wide, flat waistband that sits comfortably at the hips.

Smartwool Men’s Merino 250 Base Layer Crew: Made of merino wool, this comfy shirt not only keeps you warm and ventilated but also has anti-odor properties to keep you smelling good. Its flatlock seams prevent chafing during tough workouts, too.

CRZ Yoga Seamless Long-Sleeve Running Top: This breathable, super-soft running top is moisture-wicking and stretches easily without any chafing. It even features thumbholes to keep the sleeves securely in place and your hands protected.

Add an insulating mid-layer to your exercise gear

When you’re working out in cold winter weather, your base layer helps keep you warm, but it’s the mid-layer that really provides the insulation that keeps you toasty. You may not need a mid-layer unless you’re exercising in frigid weather with temperatures of 10 degrees or lower, though it helps to experiment with your layers in different temperatures to see what combination works best for your workouts.

Mid-layer pieces should be looser than your base layer and made of insulating fabrics like wool, polyester fleece, microfleece, Dryline, Akwatek, Polartec, Thermafleece, or Thermax. In addition to providing insulation, they’re also effective in moving moisture away from your base layer. Mid-layer clothing often features adjustable elements like front zippers, underarm zippers, and adjustable collars and cuffs, too.

Best winter workout mid-layers

BALEAF Women’s Thermal Fleece Half-Zip Long-Sleeve Running Pullover: We’re big fans of this pullover as a mid-layer for winter exercise because it’s made of microgrid fleece that effectively wicks away moisture and offers great insulation. It has a half-zip front for improved ventilation and is machine-washable for easy cleaning.

Helly-Hanson Men’s Phantom Mesh Half-Zip 2.0 Performance Mid-Layer Top: This mid-layer top features a brushed fleece interior and mesh panels so it breathes well but still provides superior insulation. It also features a zippered neckline for extra ventilation.

Choosing the right outer layer

Your outer layer is the last line of defense from the wind, snow, or rain during cold winter workouts. These exercise clothes must be both wind-resistant and waterproof, but also should let heat and moisture through to keep you warm and dry.

This layer is usually a zippered jacket and possibly a pair of windbreaker pants when needed. A zipper allows you to regulate your temperature by wearing the jacket open or zipping it closed for added warmth.

Look for pieces made of materials like nylon, Gore-Tex, ClimaFit, Windstopper, Microsuplex, or Supplex. You may not need an outer layer if the temperature is above 10 degrees and your workout is particularly vigorous.

Best winter workout outer layers

Craft Men’s Repel Running and Training Outdoor Sport Windproof and Waterproof Jacket: We love this durable but lightweight jacket as an outer layer for winter workouts because its windproof and waterproof construction makes it suitable for all weather types. It also features four-way stretch, so it moves with your body during even the most vigorous exercise.

Columbia Women’s Side Hill Hooded Colorblock Windbreaker Jacket: This jacket is ideal as an outer layer for winter runs and bike rides because it features a water-resistant shell. It features two pockets to hold your essentials and an inner drawstring waistband to provide the perfect fit.

Accessories for exercising in winter

You can’t forget to protect your head, hands, and feet when you’re exercising during the winter months. Look for a hat, gloves, or mittens made from wind-blocking fabric to keep yourself warm. Merino wool is usually a good option for beanies and gloves for cold-weather workouts.

When it comes to your feet, avoid cotton socks, which don’t wick away moisture and take a long time to dry. Instead, opt for acrylic, wool, or other moisture-wicking fabrics for your socks. Make sure they’re thick enough to provide the necessary warmth, but also check that the thicker material fits comfortably in your running shoes.

Best winter workout accessories

Sunday Afternoons Women’s Stellar Beanie: This Merino wool winter hat is perfect for workouts because it’s incredibly soft and wicks away moisture. It also features a UPF 50+ sun rating to offer protection from UV rays.

Smartwool Merino 250 Gloves: We’re big fans of these gloves for exercising in winter weather because they’re naturally moisture-wicking and offer plenty of warmth, thanks to their heavyweight 250-count wool. They also have touchscreen-compatible fingertips, so you can easily control your music or take a call on your smartphone during a workout.

Smartwool Adult PhD Run Cold Weather Mid Crew Socks: These Merino wool blend socks can keep your feet warm through all your chilly winter workouts because they feature mesh zones specifically designed for superior insulation. Their construction still feels extremely lightweight on the foot, though, so there’s limited chafing.

