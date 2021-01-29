How to dress for skiing

What to wear skiing

Spending an afternoon skiing is usually plenty of fun, but whether you’re heading down a run or riding the chairlift to the top of a hill, you have to face pretty fierce cold and wind. If you want to enjoy your time on the slopes, you have to dress for the occasion — and that means layering up.

Dressing in layers for skiing and other winter sports is the best way to maintain your body heat without getting too warm and sweaty when you’re gliding down the slopes.

Not sure how to get dressed for your next ski trip? We have you covered with all the tips you need to get ready for your next ski trip — and check out our specific clothing recommendations if you want to make packing even easier.

Start with a base layer

A base layer is the layer worn closest to your skin, so it should wick away moisture if you start to sweat.

Long underwear

Thermal long underwear and technical tops made of a breathable material like wool, silk, or a synthetic fabric are essential pieces of ski gear. You can choose from light and midweight long underwear, depending on how cold the slopes are.

Ski socks

Don’t forget a good pair of ski socks either. They should be taller than your ski boots and not too thick so they don’t make your boots too tight. Synthetic or wool socks are your best option since cotton socks aren’t moisture wicking and don’t dry as quickly.

Stoic Midweight Base Layer Bottom: These base layer bottoms make the perfect first layer under your ski pants because the stretchy synthetic material helps wick away moisture while managing your body heat. Their slim fit works well under ski pants, too.

Mammut Moench Advanced Half-Zip Long-Sleeve Top: This technical top makes an excellent base layer for skiing because its synthetic material stretches and breathes well. It even features thumbholes, so your sleeves stay in place when you remove layers.

Burton Performance Lightweight Socks: We love these ski socks because they’re made of quick-drying, moisture-wicking synthetic fabric and feature an odor-resistant footbed. They even feature light compression construction to prevent fatigue when you’re on the slopes all day.

Add a mid-layer for insulation

Over your long underwear, you’ll want to wear additional pieces that trap your body heat to keep you warm. You don’t need a waterproof or water-resistant mid-layer, though, because its primary purpose is to provide insulation.

What is a mid-layer?

The mid-layer should let you adjust to the weather. If the temperature goes up and you get warm on the slopes, you can take off your mid-layer and just wear your ski jacket over your technical top. If it gets colder out on the slopes, you can add another mid-layer piece to warm up.

A fleece or lightly insulated jacket works well as a mid-layer. Jackets insulated with down are usually the warmest, so they’re the best bet if you’re skiing in particularly frigid conditions. Keep in mind that you may not need a mid-layer if you have a down or synthetic ski jacket that’s already insulated.

Helly Hansen Men’s HP Racing Midlayer Insulated Jacket: This jacket makes a perfect mid-layer when skiing because its stretch and breathability allow you to move freely. It also features Lifaloft insulation to trap your body heat to keep you warm even in frigid weather.

Arc’teryx Women’s Kyanite Fleece Jacket: We love this jacket as a mid-layer piece because it doesn’t restrict movement and has a slim fit that layers extremely well. It even has a scuba hood that fits comfortably under a ski helmet.

How to choose an outer layer

Your outer layer should feature plenty of insulation to keep you warm, but these pieces should also be waterproof or water-resistant. That’s because it’s the layer exposed to the snow and most likely to get wet.

Your outer layer should also be wind-resistant, so when you’re riding the chairlift or speeding down the slopes, you’re well protected. These pieces usually feature convenient pockets for your belongings, too.

Ski jacket and ski pants

For this outer layer, you’ll need to find a quality ski jacket and pair of ski pants. Ski jackets and pants are made of plenty of water- and wind-resistant materials, but Gore-Tex is the best option if you want an outer layer suitable for all types of weather.

Backcountry Men’s Rustler Gore-Tex Stretch Jacket: We love this jacket as an outer layer for skiing because of its lightweight design and the waterproof, breathable protection it offers. It features a snow skirt, adjustable hood, and cuffs, too, which keep the snow and wind out.

Backcountry Women’s Cottonwood Gore-Tex Jacket: This ski jacket is tough enough to stand up to heavy, wet snow, so it’s perfect for skiing in nearly any conditions. It’s also made of Gore-Tex for breathability and water-resistance and features articulated sleeve patterns for more freedom of movement.

Arc’teryx Men’s Sabre LT Pant: These pants are perfect for skiing because they feature watertight side zippers that allow for ventilation when necessary and zippered hand pockets to hold small items. The adjustable waist lets you create the most comfortable fit, too.

Black Diamond Women’s Recon Stretch Bib Pant: With their high waterproof rating and breathable protection in powdery snow, these pants are excellent for skiing. Their stretchiness also makes them easy to move in, and the suspender style provides plenty of coverage.

Best ski accessories

Once you’ve got your layers all set, there are a few finishing pieces you’ll need for a trip to the slopes. Some pieces are meant to keep you safer while skiing, while others help keep you warm — but they’re all important.

Ski headwear

If you’re new to downhill skiing, a helmet is a must-have accessory to protect your head from impact. For cross-country skiing, you may not feel the need to wear a helmet, so you’ll want a hat or beanie to protect your head and ears. You may want a ski mask or balaclava for extreme conditions, which covers your face to protect against the cold and wind.

Ski gloves

Don’t forget gloves to protect your hands, either — just make sure they still allow you to move your fingers freely to get a good grip on your poles. Goggles are also a must-have to keep your eyes shielded from the glare, snow, and wind.

Smith Vantage MIPS Helmet: We’re fans of this helmet for skiing because it offers a lightweight construction and customizable fit. It also features the multidirectional impact protection system (MIPS) to cut down head injuries due to rotational impacts.

Backcountry Patch Goat Beanie: This hat is ideal for keeping you warm when you’re cross-country skiing. It’s made of super soft synthetic fabric that traps heat and can even cover your ears to protect them from the wind.

Smith I/O MAG XL ChromaPop Goggles: These goggles come in handy on the slopes because they help you see better by boosting color and contrast amid all the snow. They also boast an anti-fog coating and can even fit over glasses. The adjustable silicone-backed strap makes them comfortable to wear, too.

Backcountry Gore-Tex Glove: We love these gloves for skiing because their Gore-Tex insert offers waterproof protection for your hands when you’re on the slopes. The rest of the gloves are made of supple goatskin leather, and the padding at the knuckles and back of the hands protects you against injury from your poles.

Outdoor Research Alpine Onset Balaclava: In extremely cold weather, this ski mask can keep you plenty warm on the slopes, thanks to its merino wool construction. Its slim-fitting design works well under your helmet and even folds easily to store in your pocket.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.