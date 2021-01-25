How does a bidet work?

How to use a bidet

Chances are, you've heard about bidets, but you've rarely (or never) had the chance to use one. This can result in a lack of information about these bathroom additions and how they function.

The modern bidet is a luxury device that not only cleans far better than toilet paper but can also put less stress on the environment, making it a greener option than using toilet paper.

Different types of bidets

To fill a toilet so it can be flushed, you need an inlet that supplies water. The modern bidet takes advantage of this and diverts some of that water so it can be used for cleaning. While most bidets use this basic strategy, there are a number of different types available.

Travel bidet

Once you get used to the fresh, clean feeling you have after using a bidet, it's hard to go back. That is why there are travel bidets like TUSHY Travel. These convenient models resemble a water bottle, are inexpensive, and do not require plumbing or electricity.

Handheld spray bidet

If you like to be more in control of your cleaning, a highly affordable option is a handheld bidet. Brondell's CleanSpa resembles a faucet spray on a kitchen sink and works in much the same manner.

Bidet attachment

TUSHY is possibly the leader in bidet attachments. The TUSHY Classic is an affordable option that fastens beneath your toilet seat and offers hands-free cleaning.

Toilet seat bidet

For a step up in features (and price), you will want to look for a toilet seat bidet. Two excellent options are available from OMIGO and Bio Bidet. A bidet that is built into the toilet seat has an array of features that aren't available in the more affordable models.

Built-in bidet

If you are remodeling, a toilet with a built-in bidet is the best way to go, by far. However, these models are also the most costly. On the more affordable end is Revel's One Piece, an all-in-one unit with smart technology that is designed to deliver a luxury bathroom experience.

Stand-alone bidet

While most individuals do not have both a toilet and a bidet in their home, it is an option. American Standard Cadet Round Bidet is a stand-alone unit that is designed for one purpose: cleaning.

Luxury bidet features

A bidet can go far beyond simply spraying your bottom with water for quick and thorough cleaning. The right model turns a routine bathroom visit into a luxury experience. However, these features come at a cost. To let you know the type of pampering you can get, here are a few of the bells and whistles that may be available on a higher-end bidet.

Heated seat: No more frigid surprises, just a warm inviting experience.Temperature-controlled water: You can set the temperature of the water to whatever you prefer.Adjustable spray width: Sometimes you need a little more precision.Adjustable pressure: What is too much for some is not enough for others.Oscillating spray: To ensure the greatest coverage for the deepest clean.Adjustable nozzle position: Because everyone is built differently, an adjustable nozzle is a must-have feature.Massage cleaning: These pulsating jets are designed to heighten the personal pampering experience.Front wash: For female cleaning.Self-cleaning nozzles: Because nobody lists "toilet scrubbing" as their favorite hobby.Air dryer: Eliminates the need for toilet paper and helps you feel fresh.Deodorizer: All bathrooms need to be deodorized at some point. Having one built into your bidet just makes life easier.Slow-close lid: Never again will you have that startling crash when the seat lid slips from your fingers.Night light: For those late-night bathroom excursions.Remote controlled operation: Eliminates the need for you to reach behind and adjust settings.Smart technology: Puts every action of your toilet and bidet at your command. Some are even considerate enough to raise the lid for you as you approach.



Can I cut down on toilet paper if I use a bidet?

Each individual has a preferred way of using a bidet. Some people like to wipe first, use the bidet, and then finish with a quick dry. Others like to dive right in and use the bidet first and dry off with a quick pat. If you have a model with an air dryer, you may never have to purchase toilet paper again — which could come in handy if there's another shortage.

However, reducing or eliminating the need for toilet paper is only one benefit of using a bidet. For instance, a bidet much is kinder to the environment than toilet paper — not only does it curb deforestation, but it conserves water and electricity as well. It is estimated that creating a single roll of toilet paper can require up to 37 gallons of water and 1.3 kilowatt-hours of electricity.

When you consider that Americans alone use up to 34 million rolls of toilet paper each day, you can see how quickly that adds up. And if that's not enough of a reason to consider switching, think of the plumbing problems you will be able to avoid by not sending all of that toilet paper into the waste pipes beneath your home.

Additionally, a bidet can help clean the toilet, it is gentler on individuals with certain medical conditions such as hemorrhoids, and, for people who have limited mobility, a bidet can be a life-changing device.

Is a bidet easy to install?

One of the best parts about a bidet is that the three most popular types — the handheld spray bidet, the bidet attachment, and the toilet seat bidet — can all be installed in minutes.

The built-in bidet can be done over a weekend by a skilled DIYer, and the travel bidet requires no installation. But if you are considering purchasing a new stand-alone bidet, you will need to hire a plumber.

The general process for installing the handheld spray bidet, the bidet attachment, and the toilet seat bidet is the same for all three types.

1. Turn off the water supply to your toilet. 2. Add the T-valve to your current water supply line — this merely involves some unscrewing and screwing, nothing difficult.3. Remove the toilet seat.4. Add the attachment and replace the toilet seat. Alternatively, if you purchased a toilet seat bidet, you just have to install the new toilet seat.5. Make all the necessary connections — if you have a heated model, this will require plugging the unit into a GFCI outlet (the type of outlet found in a bathroom or a kitchen).6. Turn the water supply back on and you are all set.

