How to disinfect your phone

Keeping your smartphone clean

Even if you don’t leave the house much, your phone is likely covered in bacteria from your hands, countertops and other surfaces. It’s important to regularly clean a device that you touch and put near your face so often.

Disinfecting your phone in a way that protects your expensive gadget while sufficiently eliminating bacteria can be challenging. However, there are several methods that are quick, safe and relatively easy. In most cases, all you need is a good lint-free cloth and an alcohol-based disinfectant, but it can be a delicate process. To learn more about the supplies and methods to keep your phone clean, continue reading our guide.

Why should you clean and disinfect your phone?

Considering how often our hands touch different surfaces in one day, along with how much we use our phones, we don’t clean our devices enough.

Since the COVID pandemic, we have to be more diligent in cleaning our phones, which come in contact with our hands, faces and various surfaces in our homes.

How often should you disinfect your smartphone?

You should disinfect your phone at least once a day, ideally at the end of the day. If you often touch public surfaces, cleaning your phone twice a day may be necessary. While this may sound excessive, think about how often you wash your hands. If your phone isn’t clean, your hands likely won’t be either.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers guidelines on disinfecting your phone as well as other everyday objects.

Disinfecting vs. sanitizing

The two terms are often used interchangeably, but their meanings differ.

To sanitize something is to clean it enough to meet certain standards. This could be sanitizing a surface for cooking or sanitizing a bathroom.

Disinfecting specifically refers to killing germs and bacteria. This is why cleaning products and disinfectants are fundamentally different: one cleans and removes grime, while the other kills potentially harmful bacteria.

The best tools to disinfect your phone

Disinfecting your phone properly means removing grime and grease as well as killing viruses and bacteria. To do so, you need a soft cloth and a powerful cleaning solution.

For the cleaning cloth, a microfiber cloth works best as it doesn’t leave behind any lint. You can also use terry cloth washcloths, though these may leave behind some lint.

You can use an alcohol-based disinfectant cleaner that has more than 70% alcohol or hand soap mixed with water. With its 70% alcohol content, rubbing alcohol is a reliable choice.

Disinfectant wipes are another good option, but be careful of wipes with extremely high alcohol content.

There are some materials and solutions you should never use on a smartphone:

100% alcohol-based cleaning liquids; these can ruin the protective coatings found on many touchscreens

Bleach or disinfectant wipes with bleach; these can damage the protective coating of touchscreens

Paper towels; these can lightly scratch the surface of your phone

All-purpose cleaners and aerosol sprays

Anything used to remove makeup or clean wounds

Avoid mixing cleaning products, as this will reduce their effectiveness and can potentially damage your phone.

Disinfecting your phone

The best time to disinfect your phone is either at the end of the day or after you return home from work. Before you start, check the manufacturer’s guide on cleaning and disinfecting your phone.

First, wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds to avoid contaminating your phone while cleaning. Next, remove your phone from its case and power it down. Also remove any connected cords. Set the two on a recently cleaned surface. Then, spray or lightly pour the disinfectant cleaner onto the cloth — never spray your phone directly. Thoroughly rub the outside and inside of the case. Do the same to your phone, but be gentle on the screen to avoid damaging its protective layer. Let both items sit to dry for five to 10 minutes before returning your phone to its case. Disinfectants need time to work. If your cleaning solution dries within five minutes, it may not have had enough time to work and adequately kill off bacteria and viruses.

Habits to keep your phone germ-free

In addition to regular disinfections, you should practice habits to keep your phone from collecting bacteria throughout the day. Even if you haven’t left your home, your hands still come into contact with a variety of surfaces that can contain germs. Here are some tips to reduce the number of germs that come in contact with your phone in a day.

Keep your phone in your pocket or purse when you’re not using it. Leaving your phone on surfaces, especially in public, is a good way to collect germs.

Use wireless earbuds or a smartwatch for hands-free phone calls.

Use credit cards rather than mobile payment options for transactions.

Sanitize your hands often, especially before using your phone.

Avoid cases with cloth or porous covers, as these are harder to clean and more likely to collect grime and bacteria.

A screen protector not only prevents scratches but can also be cleaned.

Clean areas where you regularly set your phone, like your bedside or your car console.

When someone asks to see something on your phone, hold the screen up to them rather than handing them your phone.

Avoid taking your phone out of your bag or pocket in the bathroom — especially public restrooms. Airborne bacteria and viruses can easily find their way onto your phone in this environment.

Accessories for a clean phone

If you have a leather phone case, use a leather cleaner to keep your case clean without damaging it.

We also recommend carrying a small bottle of hand sanitizer with you so you can keep your hands clean before using your phone.

If you want to save yourself the hassle of cleaning your phone, you can invest in an ultraviolet smartphone sanitizer. These kill off the bacteria lingering on your phone using UVC light. These can also be used to disinfect items like jewelry and watches.

Peter McPherson is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

