How to detox without starving yourself

Making health your top priority doesn't have to involve fad diets (or any diets at all), intense exercise regimens, or restriction.

If it leaves you feeling miserable and cranky, it's unsustainable. You won't keep going with it in the long term, meaning you'll ultimately regain any weight you may have lost.

In the new year, steer clear of quick-fix promises and focus on a fresh start that involves self-acceptance and sustainable, clean eating choices that will have you looking and feeling better -- no laxative teas or starvation diets required.

Here's the skinny on all the detox talk trending this year. We're here to do away with misinformation and suggest real tips and tricks for heading into your best year yet.

1. Limit sugar

Sugar is addictive and can, therefore, be easy to overeat. However, an obsession with cutting out sugar encourages unhealthy, restrictive behaviors. Plenty of sugar-filled foods also contain a bounty of vitamins and minerals essential to the human body -- like fruit, which is high in sugar.

Cut the sugary soda

Soda is a sneaky source of sugar; it doesn't fill you up, like an indulgent slice of cake or a waffle slathered in maple syrup, but those grams of sugar really add up. You could switch to La Croix, or -- even better -- grab a SodaStream to cut down on costs and waste while also reducing your sugar intake.

Try switching to stevia

Instead of attempting to cut sugar out completely (which is largely impossible), try limiting your intake. Alter your sugar-busting strategy by opting for foods with naturally occurring sugars and avoiding sources of added sugar (e.g., the spoonfuls of sugar you add to your morning coffee), or, if this seems impossible, opt for a natural no-cal sweetener like stevia.

2. Try intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting involves limiting your eating window to a select period of time. Outside of that interval, individuals do not consume calorie-containing food or beverages. It doesn't work for everyone, though, and it's not recommended for kids, those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, or individuals with certain chronic illnesses.

Delay, Don't Deny: Living an Intermittent Fasting Lifestyle

While it's not a detox in the drop-weight-fast sense, limiting your food intake to a select few hours does help promote gut rest and the idea is that by limiting your eating to a short period you'll likely end up cutting out calories. The eating time interval varies depending on the individual -- an eight-hour eating window being the most common. Interested in learning more? This popular book by Gin Stevens is a good place to start.

3. Do a vinegar cleanse

Guzzling vinegar won't magically clean out your insides (and we don't recommend trying it), but there's evidence that consuming apple cider vinegar can help support your immune system.

Try a tonic

This acidic tonic aids in digestion as well as immunity, since raw apple cider vinegar contains gut-friendly probiotics. Add a few spoons of Fire Cider to your supplementation routine. It's Certified Organic and contains unique ingredients like horseradish, turmeric, and habanero peppers, which are also thought to support immunity, digestion, and overall wellbeing.

Dress your salads

Bragg's Raw Apple Cider Vinegar is unfiltered and contains the "mother," which is made of beneficial enzymes and friendly bacteria. Combine it with olive oil, salt, and a bit of garlic to dress your next nutrient-filled dinnertime salad.

Take ACV gummies

If you absolutely can't stomach the taste of AVC -- which is very understandable -- consider taking it in gummy form. These Goli Nutrition gummies meet all the wellness parameters (organic/vegan/gluten-free), they include B vitamins and beetroot, and they don't taste like vinegar.

4. Cut out alcohol

U.S. dietary guidelines regarding alcohol recommend consuming in moderation -- which translates to one or two cups per day for women and men respectively. There's overwhelming evidence that excess consumption has devastating health consequences: increased risk of cancer, heart disease, stroke, and liver disease.

Opt for non-alcoholic beer

Limiting your alcohol intake can help heavier drinkers transition to a more moderate drinking lifestyle, which undoubtedly has positive health benefits. Want to enjoy a beverage at your next gathering? Try Wellbeing Brewing Co.'s Heavenly Body Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer instead.

... Or non-alcoholic liquor

If spirits are more your speed than beer, don't replace your preferred drink with sugary sodas. Instead, opt for Seedlip's herbal, aromatic non-alcoholic liquors, which can be enjoyed on their own or mixed into your favorite cocktail.

5. Replace carbs with veggie alternatives

Carbs are not the enemy. Plenty of healthy foods are filled with carbohydrates: vegetables, fruits, grains, etc. Instead of attempting to cut carbs out of your life, try filling up your plate with more vegetables, which are low in calories, high in nutrients, and help to keep you fuller for longer.

Try a roast

Roasting caramelizes vegetables and brings out their natural sweetness. Almost every veg is made more delicious by roasting. Invest in quality sheet pans (Nordic Ware's commercial-grade pans are rust-proof and warp-resistant) and transform your dinner prep into an easy one-step cooking process by trying out the various sheet pan meals in the SkinnyTaste One and Done Cookbook.

6. Zero in on gut health

Banish bloating in the new year by introducing gut-friendly foods and probiotics into your routine. You'll be surprised at how much better you look and feel when you're not bloated.

Enzymes to support digestion

Zenwise's Digestive Enzymes contain multiple types of healthy bacteria for maximum gut-repairing benefits, including both prebiotics and probiotics. The idea is that this formula aids you in breaking down the food you eat, making your gut's job easier.

Try out fermentation

Adding fermented foods to your diet is another way to help promote a healthy gut biome. Try fermenting foods at home with a fermenter kit, which includes all the necessary components for easy at-home veggie and fruit ferments.

7. Get moving

Sweating doesn't actually rid your body of toxins; think of it as more of a metaphorical cleansing. When you exercise, your body literally starts to transform and renew itself as your muscles break down and repair themselves. Exercise also releases feel-good hormones that aid in brightening your mood and recharging your energy reserves.

Dance it out

You don't need to box yourself into a specific exercise routine. Choose whatever suits you. Love to dance? Try a Zumba class (or follow a DVD routine at home, like the STRONG Zumba High-Intensity DVD, especially while the days are shorter and colder).

Adidas Cloudfoam Running Shoes

Enjoy the great outdoors? Don a good pair of running shoes, like the Adidas Cloudfoam (which look cool and feel comfy), and start your morning by grabbing mood-boosting fresh air during a brisk walk or jog.

8. Lower your stress levels

Focusing on your mental well-being is just as crucial for your overall health as working on the physical. As you lean into healthy habits in the new year, learn to take small moments each day to mentally recharge.

Manduka PRO Yoga Mat

Take a few minutes when you're feeling anxious to meditate or focus on breathing exercises. Center yourself at the end of a long day with a short, restorative yoga session. Roll out your Manduka PRO mat and let the day's worries melt away as you stretch and loosen up your limbs.

9. Debunk the detox myth

Be wary whenever the word detox is attached to a product promising to fulfill lofty dreams of weight loss and healthfulness. Cleanse is another buzzword that has very little practical meaning. Why? Because your body is already built to cleanse and detox itself via the liver and kidneys.

When those organs aren't working, consumer "detoxes" and "cleanses" like teas and juices won't be much help. Often, detox diets and drinks involve severe calorie restriction, which causes rapid weight loss by encouraging the shedding of water weight. They're ultimately not sustainable, and they simply don't work.

10. Skip the detox tea

Don't bother with drinks that promise to melt away fat and lean you out, as they usually contain laxatives. Instead, use your tea drinking time to enjoy a cup of your favorite hot beverage. Focus on finding the best ways to feel comfortable in your skin and strive for healthy habits that will have your body and mind feeling good.

