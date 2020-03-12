How to determine the right style of bedding for your needs

Having trouble getting a good night's sleep?

If your sheets aren't soft enough, don't keep you cool enough, or don't hold up well to repeated washings, you may find it hard to catch those all-important zzz's.

But bedding is available in so many different materials that shopping for new sheets can set your head spinning. Some, like Egyptian cotton, silk, or satin, are classics that you probably know a little something about, but others are newer entries to the bedding space that offer other benefits you may not be aware of.

If you're struggling to find the perfect sheets for your bed, we've got a quick rundown of some of the most common bedding materials and why they might help you sleep a little better.

Egyptian cotton

Cotton is king when it comes to bedding, and Egyptian cotton in particular is generally considered the best. It's made with extra-long fibers to give the sheets an incredibly soft, smooth feel -- and because it's a breathable fabric, it can keep you cool if you're a hot sleeper. Egyptian cotton bedding can be pretty pricey, but it's also highly durable. You'll usually pay between $100 and $600 for Egyptian cotton sheets.

Parachute Percale Sheet Set: $109 - $149 at Parachute

Our favorite set is made from 100% premium, certified long-staple Egyptian cotton that isn't just durable but actually starts to feel better with time. It includes a fitted sheet and pillowcase with a nice, lightweight feel that's comfortable for year-round use.

Macy's Hotel Collection Classic Egyptian Cotton 4-Piece Sheet Set: $450 - $550 at Macy's

These sheets feature the finest 100% Egyptian cotton to give them a soft, luxurious feel. You get a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, which feature a double hemstitch to help the bedding last for years. Best of all, they're machine-washable, too.

Silk

Silk bedding definitely has a reputation for being sumptuous and luxurious. It has a soft, sensual feel on the skin, is naturally hypoallergenic, and can keep you cool. Silk sheets can also keep your hair and skin in check because they minimize friction, which means you're less likely to wind up with frizzy locks or fine lines and wrinkles. Silk bedding tends to be pretty expensive and delicate enough that it requires special care. You'll usually pay between $85 for just a pillowcase and $1,000 for a top-quality set.

Valeron Estate Silk Sheet Set: $599 - $699 at Bed Bath & Beyond

You'll feel like royalty when sleeping on these 100% sateen-weave silk sheets that will add a shimmery sheen to your bedroom. These help regulate body temperature to ensure you're always comfy no matter the season. They're dry clean only.

Slip Silk Pillowcase: $85 at Sephora

Want the skin and hair benefits of silk without breaking the bank by covering your whole bed with the material? Invest in this pillowcase, which is naturally hypoallergenic and dust-mite resistant to deliver the best beauty sleep of your life.

Satin

Satin sheets have a smooth, silky feel that's similar to pure silk bedding, but they're usually made from other materials, such as cotton, polyester, or a silk blend. They can help keep you cool, too, but they aren't as durable as other materials and may require hand-washing. Satin bedding generally costs $20 to $400.

Satin Perfection Sheet Set: $69.99 - $89.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

These satin sheets are machine-washable and wrinkle-resistant, so they're much easier to care for than other options. You get a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases in each set and can choose from 10 different colors to perfectly coordinate with your bedroom décor.

Madison Park Essentials Satin 6-Piece Sheet Set: $28 - $36 at Macy's (was $70 - $90)

You'll love the high gloss finish and silky soft feel of these luxurious satin sheets. They're machine-washable and include everything you need to make your bed in one convenient set.

Microfiber

Microfiber bedding is super lightweight because it's made from finely woven fibers that are interlaced. The sheets are extremely thin and can wick moisture away from the skin to keep you comfortable and dry as you sleep. Microfiber can be made from a variety of materials, including polyester, wood pulp, or nylon polymers. Since it's often made with synthetic materials, microfiber bedding isn't as likely to shrink or wrinkle as natural materials. You'll typically spend about $18 to $350 on microfiber sheets.

Jessica Sanders Microfiber Sheet Set: $10 - $18 at Macy's (was $25 - $45)

This microfiber bedding set has an incredibly soft, brushed finish that feels great against the skin. It's machine-washable, available in 12 colors, and can fit mattresses up to 15 inches deep.

Chic Boutique Microfiber Sheet Set: $24.99 - $39.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

These sheets have a luxurious feel that can keep you warm all night. Each set contains a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases that can be machine washed for easy care.

Hypoallergenic

If sneezing, congestion, or itchy eyes keep you up at night, you'll definitely want to take a look at hypoallergenic bedding. These sheets are made from fabrics and materials that help resist allergens and are often antimicrobial, mold-resistant, and dust-mite resistant. Some materials like cotton and silk are naturally hypoallergenic, but many synthetic materials can fight allergens too. Expect to pay between $25 and $450 for hypoallergenic bedding.

Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Bed Sheet Set: $39.95 - $43.95 at Amazon

These sheets feature a blend of high-quality bamboo and microfiber, which is moisture-wicking, antimicrobial, and hypoallergenic. Not only is this material resistant to pollen, but it's resistant to dust mites, too. Best of all, the sheets feel incredibly soft and help keep you cool.

Cozy Earth Sheet Sheet: $289.99 - $379.99 at Nordstrom

Get the best night's sleep possible on these ultrasoft, hypoallergenic viscose sheets. They're extremely breathable to help keep you cool, machine-washable, and able to fit mattresses up to 20 inches deep.

Flannel

Flannel is a type of cotton bedding, but it's super warm for cooler nights. The fibers are combed to make them fluffier, so the sheets feel incredibly soft and are highly effective in trapping body heat. Since they're usually used during the winter, flannel bedding sets often feature fun winter or holiday-themed patterns. They're not the best option for warm sleepers or for year-round sheets. Flannel sheets typically cost between $25 and $300.

Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheet Set: $67 - $117 at Macy's

These sheets don't just feature flannel that's undergone 8-leveled brushing -- they're also preshrunk for even more softness. They only get softer and cozier the more you wash them and can even wick moisture away from the skin to keep you comfy and dry. They're available in a bunch of outdoorsy winter patterns, too.

Pointehaven 175 GSM Flannel Sheet Set: $30.99 - $84.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

These comfy flannel sheets are made with single-ply yarns to give them an ultra-soft feel. You can choose from plenty of solid and print options, so you're sure to find a style that fits the rest of your bedding.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.