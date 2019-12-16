How to decide which tablet is right for you (or anyone else)

A tablet is smaller than a computer, making it more portable, but larger than a phone, making it more practical. It combines the best of both worlds, allowing you to use virtually all the apps and sites you run on a desktop computer while being lighter and more convenient.

The only problem is that there are so many different models from so many different manufacturers that it can be intimidating when shopping for the ideal tablet.

Whether you're looking for a good fit for yourself or looking for something for a student, a parent, or someone else, here's the breakdown of the best tablets out there.

(Right now, you can save $50 on the popular Samsung Galaxy Tab, a great buy if you are familiar with the Android operating system.)

Operating system

The operating system is what makes your tablet work. If you're already comfortable with one system, or if you already have devices that use a certain operating system, it often makes more sense to stay with what you know to ensure that your devices are cross-compatible. The three major tablet operating systems are Apple, Android, and Microsoft.

Apple: Apple's iOS is found on iPads and iPhones. The system is intuitive and user-friendly. It's easy to connect to purchase books, music, apps, and more, as well as to sync those purchases across multiple Apple devices. The newest iPads feature advanced security features like Face ID that allow you to pay your bills with just a glance.

Android: If you like variety and the ability to customize, Android is your top choice. The Android operating system has the most apps, is found on the broadest range of devices, and allows for more control to tweak your system than Apple. Also, if you have a budget, you can get some pretty remarkable deals when looking at Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab.

Microsoft: If you're comfortable with a computer that uses Windows, a Microsoft Surface tablet will feel familiar and be easy to navigate. The biggest benefit is that all the software you're accustomed to using on a daily basis -- Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and more -- will be available on this type of tablet. If budget is a concern, however, the Surface Pro 7 is a higher-end product.

Tablets

After deciding on an operating system, take a closer look at what individual tablets have to offer. The decision you make should be based on your specific needs. If portability is your priority, you might be better served with a mini model. On the other hand, if you'll be using your tablet to create art, you'll want something with a larger screen and a high-quality pencil. If you're working on documents stored in a cloud, you'll want the tablet that can run the same apps as your home computer so you won't be limited by compatibility issues.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: For professionals

For the professional who wants the Cadillac of tablets, the Surface Pro 7 is powered by a lightning-fast 10th Gen Intel Core processor with over 10 hours of battery life. It has both USB-C and USB-A ports and your purchase includes a cover with mechanical keys. This tablet is a high-end, flexible workhorse that is part laptop, part tablet.

Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro: For creatives

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's largest tablet. It features an edge-to-edge liquid retina display with true-to-life color. If you combine that with the new Apple Pencil, which responds to your touch and allows you to change brushes with a quick double tap, you'll have a tablet that's tailor-made for an artist.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: For almost anyone

This 10.5-inch tablet comes with an impressive internal memory and includes the intuitive S Pen so you can take manual notes. Although the compatible keyboard is sold separately, it offers trackpad control so the tablet can function just like a laptop. This would be a great model for a student, a businessperson, or a medical professional who would benefit from the tablet's flexibility.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: For homeowners

Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is ideal for the homeowner who wants an affordable tablet that provides access to the largest number of apps and books available. It's best for lighter use as it only has 32GB of storage, but it features hands-free operation with Alexa, dual-band WiFi, and a USB-C port for faster charging.

Apple iPad Mini: For travelers

With a 7.9-inch retina display screen and weighing little more than half a pound, the iPad Mini is the tablet you'll want if you are always on the go. The iPad Mini has an HD camera, up to 256GB of internal memory, and touch ID. If you get a cellular plan, that would make this model ideal for a student or a burgeoning social media star.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet: For children

This tablet has a rugged, kid-proof case that comes in either vibrant pink or blue. The battery charge can last up to 12 hours, and it has access to over 20,000 kid-friendly apps, books, videos, and more. Plus, there are parental controls for your peace of mind.

Ematic 7" Quad-Core Tablet: For anyone on a budget

This handy little android tablet is extremely portable and versatile. If you stumble upon some downtime and want to read an eBook, listen to music, stream content, or play games, this is the perfect tablet to use for those light-duty pastimes. It's priced at a fraction of the cost of many other models so it makes an ideal second tablet to keep around the house as a backup device.

Fire HD 8 Tablet: For older adults

If there's a senior in your life that you'd like to ease into a more connected lifestyle, this is the model to get. The 8-inch unit is portable, and with only 16GB of memory, you won't have to worry about accumulating too much digital clutter. The Fire HD 8 Tablet features access to 2.8 million apps so it's remarkably versatile, plus it offers hands-free control with Alexa so operation can be as easy as speaking.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.