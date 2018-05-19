Nothing beats the taste of sweet, juicy, refreshing pineapple. It’s this editor’s favorite fruit, by a mile.

I’m talking about the fresh kind ― canned just isn’t the same. Fresh pineapple is delicious on its own, and makes a great addition to fruit salads, smoothies, cocktails, pizza, dinner recipes and desserts.

Buying a whole pineapple is cheaper than purchasing one already cut into rings or chunks. But, cutting a pineapple can seem intimidating, if you’ve never done it.

No worries! We’ve got you covered.

How to Cut a Pineapple

Place the pineapple sideways on your cutting board and use a sharp chef’s knife to slice off the green top and the bottom end. If you wish, you can save the green leaves to use as garnish. Stand up the pineapple on your cutting board. Slice off the skin from top to bottom, going deep enough to remove most of the eyes (the brown circles). Rotate the pineapple after slicing off each strip, until all the skin is removed. If there are eyes remaining, use a small paring knife to slice them off. Rinse your pineapple, knives and cutting board to remove dirt and debris. Pat the pineapple and cutting board dry with paper towels. For pineapple rings, place the pineapple on its side and slice it into rounds. Then use a paring knife to cut out the core from each ring. For pineapple chunks, stand up the pineapple on your cutting board. With a chef’s knife placed just next to the core, cut from top to bottom, making a plank about four inches wide. Rotate the pineapple and continue cutting it into planks. Cut each plank lengthwise in half. Cut your pineapple strips into chunks.

How to Choose a Pineapple

Look for a golden color, instead of green.

Sniff the bottom to make sure there’s a pineapple scent.

Gently squeeze it – it should be firm, but with a little “give.”

How to store a Pineapple

Store a whole pineapple at room temperature for up to three days before cutting it.

After it’s cut, refrigerate pineapple chunks or rings in an airtight container for 2-4 days.

Freeze pineapple pieces for up to six months. Place them on a baking sheet first and freeze them (so they don’t stick together), before putting them in a freezer bag.

Now that you know how to cut a pineapple, try using it in these delicious recipes!

