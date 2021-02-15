There's more than one way to curl your hair

Thanks to advances in hair care products and heat styling technology, there are countless ways to curl your hair.

In the past, curling irons and hot rollers were virtually the only options to curl hair. Now, there are several types of high-tech hot tools to curl hair, and quicker, too. For those who prefer a heat-free way to curl hair, sleep stylers are a popular option for waking up with big, bouncy curls.

Are you ready to explore different ways to curl your hair? In this guide, we teach you how to curl your hair for the curl style you’ve always dreamed of having.

What to know before you curl your hair

Hair texture and thickness

Before you invest in hot tools or sleep styling tools to curl your hair, take note of your hair texture and thickness.

Thick, coarse hair, for example, often requires more intense heat styling or longer set times to curl and stay curled. Fine or thin hair, on the other hand, responds well to low or medium heat, and tends to curl more quickly.

Types of curls

There are countless types of curls, ranging from tight ringlets to loose, beachy waves. The key to choosing the right heat level or sleep styling tools is knowing exactly what types of curls they create.

As far as traditional curling irons go, the bigger the barrel is, the larger the curl will be. A curling iron with a one-inch barrel, for example, will make much tighter, smaller curls than a two-inch barrel.

For all other curl styling tools, refer to the packaging regarding curl type. Some tools, such as soft curling rods or rotating curling wands, only create one type of curl. Some curling wands have interchangeable barrels that offer several curl types or shapes.

Tools for curling hair

Curling irons and wands

Curling irons and curling wands consist of two main parts: the barrel and the grip. Classic curling irons have a single barrel, like Conair Double Ceramic Curling Iron. Newer curling wands come with interchangeable barrels, like L’ange Le Cinq Curling Wand Set, which comes with five.

Rotating curling wands

Rotating or spinning curling wands, like CHI Spin ‘N Curl, take the hard work out of curling hair. In addition to having a heated barrel, it spins hair to achieve even, well-set curls; you won’t even need to twist your arm or wrist to manipulate the tool.

Flat iron

A regular flat iron can be used to create loose waves, "lazy curls" or S-waves. While they won’t create the tight, circular curls, they’re an ideal option for more casual curl styles. Some flat irons even have outer brushes or hot plates to aid in smoothing waves or curls.

Hot brush

Hot brushes, also called volumizers, are two-in-one heat styling tools that both dry and style hair to create a salon-quality style. Unlike other curling tools, a hot brush can be used on damp, towel-dried hair. They’re often used to create loose, large waves, or to flip or curl the ends of hair.

Rollers

Rollers have been around for decades and remain one of the top methods for curling hair, especially overnight. There are two types of rollers: hot rollers come with a heated base that warms curlers and are clipped into your hair, whereas self-grip rollers can be rolled in hair and stay without clips. Self-grip rollers don't use heat.

Sleep-in curlers

Sleep-in curlers do not use heat, and include soft rods, sponge rollers, and ribbon rollers that are comfortable enough to be worn overnight. They can be applied to damp or dry hair, and because they have the longest set times, these curls tend to hold their shape the best.

How to curl your hair

Heat protection

If you’re partial to hot tools for curling your hair, it’s essential to protect your hair from prolonged exposure to direct heat.

Use a shampoo, like Redken Extreme Shampoo, to help strengthen hair and prevent heat-related damage or breakage. A moisturizing conditioner performs two critical functions: not only does it soften and hydrate dry, weakened hair, it also helps detangle curls in the shower.

Apply thermal styling products before you curl your hair to make a world of difference. A leave-in heat protection cream is ideal to prep hair at the earliest stage of heat styling: the blowout. A thermal conditioning spray, like CHI 44 Iron Guard, coats strands with a smooth, protective layer that helps hot barrels glide across hair.

Sectioning hair

No matter which curling tool or method you use, it’s important to section hair evenly, especially if you have layered hair. Otherwise, you may end up with curls in different shapes or sizes.

Many hair stylists recommend sectioning hair from the part to ensure style symmetry. From there, create identical sections on both sides of your head and hold them into place with clips. You can also use the clips to pin fresh curls to your head, which helps the curl to hold for longer, as you work section by section.

Using the curling tool

The key to even curls comes down to the way you use a curling tool, such as a flat iron or curling wand.

Be consistent when holding the curling tool. For example, if you’re holding a curling wand parable to your face, avoid angling it in different sections. As for soft curlers, it’s best to arrange them in neat, evenly-spaced rows in your hair.

As far as how to wind hair around a curling tool, it depends on the curl style you prefer. For big, barrel curls, wind hair in a spiral pattern around the barrel. For ringlets, wrap hair at the tip and roll the curling wand toward your scalp. For loose waves, work your way from the top of your head and twist hair in small C-shaped sections .

Setting curls

Creating curls is one thing, but setting them is another story. Setting curls properly adds definition to your look and helps curls retain their shape throughout the day.

To set curls with heat styling tools, invest in an extra-hold hairspray, like L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Hold Hairspray. Once you unravel a curl from the barrel, spritz it with a thin layer of hairspray. Next, “cup” the curl in your hand for about 10 seconds. While this makes the curling process take longer, it offers dramatic results in terms of long-term curl hold. You can also pin the curl to your head after spritzing with hair spray to help the curl hold; once all your hair is curled and pinned, the longer the curls stay pinned to your head, the longer the curls should hold their shape once they're unpinned.

In either of these setting methods, you might think your hair is too hot to hold. Fortunately, heat styling gloves are available to protect your hands from the heat. Some curling tools even come with a pair of their own.

Setting the style

Once your curls are complete, it’s time to polish off the look by setting the style.

Set a blow dryer to its cool setting and gently blow over your curls. This helps cool down hair that is still warm, which in turn helps lock in their shape. After that, apply a light coating of hair spray. If you’d like to boost the shine of your curls, use a shine spray.

