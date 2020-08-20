How to create the best home office

Working from home is something many of us will be dealing with for months to come.

Well-organized people get more done. Creating a good work setup can have positive physiological benefits (preventing aches from hunching over a laptop) and psychological benefits (keeping work life and home life separate).

Unfortunately, many of us are starting from zero when it comes to creating a home office.

Here are the things you'll need to maximize your dedicated working space for optimum efficiency and ergonomics.

Best location for a home office

There are a few elements you must keep in mind when choosing the ideal location in your home for an office. You need to find a space that isn't a thoroughfare -- hopefully a seldom-used room or an area of a room (even a converted closet) that can be somewhat isolated from the activity in your home. If that location has windows so you get natural light during the day, even better.

The other important aspect to keep in mind is the room you choose will likely need a strong WiFi connection, which means that spare bedroom on the top floor that doesn't get a signal may not be the best location for your home office. However, if that's the only option, you can get a WiFi extender that extends the coverage of your home network so every room in your house has a strong signal.

Best supplies for a home office

Once you decide which room or section of a room is perfect for you to set up shop, you need to acquire all the tools you would normally have in a workplace. This list is different for each person, as some companies may still require a fax machine for document transfers while other companies may have other methods (such as a Dropbox account).

Some of the typical needs are a capable laptop or desktop computer, an all-in-one printer, a headset (for phone calls and all those virtual meetings), the aforementioned strong (and secure) internet connection, and, if you want to multitask like a master, a second monitor.

While some individuals may be tempted to use the equipment they already have on hand, it's important to remember that if this equipment is required for your job, you may be able to write it off as an expense on your taxes. If you decide to go this route, remember, the usage needs to be business only or you'll only be able to write off a portion of the cost. The same can be said for any item in this article, including declaring a portion of your home as an office. Be sure you talk to your tax advisor to see which strategy is best before proceeding.

Home office ergonomics

If you're spending eight hours (or more) each day sitting on a stool in your home office hunched over your laptop, chances are, you won't be very productive. Additionally, you will probably end up spending a great deal of time trying to repair the damage you've done by sitting improperly. When you set up your home office, it needs to be designed so you can work without damaging your body.

For example, the chair you choose should allow you to sit at a slightly reclined angle with your feet flat on the floor and your knees even with your hips. There should be a gradual descent from your elbows to your fingertips so there's no tension in your hands while working. The top of the computer screen should be at eye level. For all of this to happen, you need an adjustable ergonomic office chair with an ergonomic keyboard and mouse. If you prefer standing, consider an adjustable height workstation.

Best home office lighting

One of the most important elements of a home office is often the most neglected: lighting. As noted earlier, natural lighting is important. It's actually the best lighting to have. Unfortunately, most home offices require more than natural lighting, especially as the seasons change and it gets darker earlier in the day.

When considering lighting for your home office, the ideal setup illuminates your entire workspace without creating shadows or glare. Consequently, staring at a glare on your computer screen, for prolonged periods of time can permanently damage your eyes. To get the lighting right in your home office, it may require a combination of natural lighting, overhead lighting, floor lighting, and task lighting. Be aware, the balance of this combination may change over the course of the day as the sun travels across the sky.

How to organize a home office

There's a good chance your home office isn't going to take up a great deal of space. In order to make the most of your work from home situation, you're going to need to get creative with the space you have available. That means being organized and keeping the clutter to an absolute minimum. Some of our favorite innovative ideas include using a rolling desk (that can be tucked away when not in use), a fold-out desk, or painting a wall with chalkboard or dry erase paint so it can serve as a calendar or place to write important reminders without taking up any additional space.

The best way to manage clutter is to only deal with items once - don't set a task to the side to take care of later; once you start, finish. Another big help is putting everything in its spot. Don't allow things to accumulate. If, however, you start to build up clutter, use your home printer to scan your documents so they no longer take up any physical space and invest in a paper shredder to eliminate papers after they've been scanned.

Best home office decor

The last step of creating the perfect home office involves adding a bit of you into the mix. Your workspace should be designed with minimal distractions to allow you to focus, but the decor shouldn't be so uninspired that it drains you. Adding a splash of color with paint, artwork, or even a mini-fridge or a SodaStream (so you always have a refreshing beverage within reach) are all viable options.

However, if you want the best addition to your home office, go green. Adding plants has been shown to boost moods, intensify focus, increase productivity, and reduce stress. Plants also produce oxygen, which will make your work environment healthier, and they reduce noise levels as well. If you have no space on your desk or a nearby shelf to place a plant, consider purchasing an indoor plant stand.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.